Inside out: The Two Norries record a groundbreaking new podcast series in Irish prisons

Being back in prison for the first time since serving a custodial sentence was “nerve-wracking and weird, but exciting,” for James Leonard, one half of the hugely popular Two Norries Podcast.
“We started the podcast to change people’s perspective on rehabilitation. It’s for anybody, you can bounce back from mistakes when you start to realise there’s more out there for you — often people who end up in the system have no history of education or opportunity,” James said.
The second episode sees the lads chat to Michael Maughan, a 28-year-old traveller from Castlebar in Cork Prison.
