Almost 100 baby bats reunited with their mothers after being discovered in a Cork bank

AIB Bank staff in Blarney noticed the tiny baby bats and called in the Bat Rehabilitation Ireland Centre
Elmarie Cullinane, outlet manager at AIB bank in Blarney, with Susan Kerwin of the Bat Rehabilitation Centre where almost 100 pups were reunited with their mothers in a roost in the roof of the bank on Friday.

Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 19:00
Louise Walsh

Almost 100 four-week-old bat pups, which temporarily closed a bank in Cork, have been reunited with their mothers.

The AIB Bank in Blarney was closed to the public on Tuesday after staff noticed the tiny baby bats and called in the Bat Rehabilitation Ireland Centre to deal with an infestation.

Customers were diverted to other nearby branches.

Susan Kerwin from Ireland's first dedicated hospital to bats rescued 93 tiny bats up to Thursday but expected more to be found in the roof space of the old building.

"It's not unusual for a roost of up to 400 of these Soprano Pipistrelles to be found in the attic of an old building though there may have been some opening in the ceilings for the bats to have fallen through," Ms Kerwin said. "These are one of Ireland's smallest and most common bat species.

"Sometimes when the weather is warm, the bats cross from one part of the roof to another cooler area and they may have fallen as they were moving.

Some of the bats rescued from the roost of the AIB branch in Blarney, which was temporarily closed due to the presence of the animals.
Some of the bats rescued from the roost of the AIB branch in Blarney, which was temporarily closed due to the presence of the animals.

"The staff at the AIB were so concerned about the bats as they are only tiny things. They are about half the size of your thumb."

Working with rangers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Ms Kerwin and bat expert, Conor Kelleher, found the roost in the roof of the building, with about 250 mothers, and then focus turned to bringing the bat pups, which had been fed in an incubator, back to the branch to be reunited.

In a statement, the AIB said: "Our Blarney branch is temporarily closed and we’re working to have it open again as soon as possible. We apologise to any customers who are inconvenienced. 

"Blackpool, Western Road and Ballincollig are the nearest branches, while customers can also avail of AIB at An Post services in Blarney Post Office, and our AIB app and digital services. 

"Our staff contacted environmental specialists who removed a number of bats from the premises safely and humanely."

