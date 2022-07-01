Cork County Board seeks planning for over 300 homes on lands on northside of city

The Cork County GAA Board has applied for planning for more than 300 homes on the outskirts of Cork City in a bid to help finance its near €30m debt.

The application for the proposed strategic housing development (SHD) on a landbank it owns in Kilbarry, on the northern fringes of the city, has been lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála.

If planning is granted, the board said the site would be sold to help service the debts of Cork GAA.

The income from Ed Sheeran’s two Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs in April, Elton John's concert on Friday, and Westlife's gig in August, will also go towards servicing the debt, almost €22m of which is owed to Bank of Ireland.

In a statement, Cork GAA said such a sale is in keeping with its wider One Cork initiative, which is designed to put it on a firm financial footing.

The 14.8-hectare site is flanked on the west by the old Whitechurch Road, with the Cork North Business Park to the south, the existing Delaney’s GAA club grounds to the east with the Glenamought River along the northern boundary.

The proposed development includes 319 homes, a creche and a riverside park. The proposed dwellings consist of:

85 semi-detached houses comprising a mix of 17 four-bed units and 68 three-bed units,

118 terraced homes, comprising eight four-bed units, 60 three-bed units and 50 two-bed units

53 duplex units, comprising 30 one-bed units, 21 two-bed units and two three-bed units;

63 apartments, comprising 48 two-bed units and 15 one-bed units.

Marc Sheehan, the chairman of Cork County GAA Board, said the parcel of land was bought by the county board in the 1960s to develop playing fields.

“There was also a hurley factory here which has now ceased trading,” he said.

“There is no further requirement for playing fields in this area and the land has been zoned in recent times for mainly residential.

The shortage of housing in Cork and across the country is well-documented and this development could provide homes for hundreds of families in a great location.”

Kevin O'Donovan, chief executive of Cork GAA, said they were hopeful the process would be successful.

Separately and nearby, 102 Cork City Council is still working to deliver up to 600 social and affordable homes on a strategic publicly-owned 22-hectare site at Kilnap, between the Old Whitechurch Road and the Old Mallow Road.

Major infrastructure enabling works have been undertaken on the site in recent years, funded by the Government, to deliver water, foul water and surface water drainage services, to build an access road, and to bury overhead power and communications lines.

Work is ongoing to select a preferred contractor to start work on the delivery of the homes.