Cork Education & Training Board to run new special school

A new special school in Cork will open under the patronage of Cork Education and Training Board, Education Minister Norma Foley has announced.

Ms Foley and Josepha Madigan, the minister of State for special education and inclusion, confirmed that the new special school in Rochestown will provide places to those students who do not yet have an offer of a special school place for September, as a priority.

The minister of State for special education and inclusion Josepha Madigan. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

It will be located on an interim basis in Rochestown in a premises which will become available in early 2023.

Once established, it will be able to cater for up to 30 students and, on a phased basis, is expected to grow its capacity to provide up to 64 school places once a new permanent school building is provided.

It will be designed to cater to the needs of those with autism and complex learning needs, and for students who require the support of a special school, up to 18 years of age.

The development of this facility is to address the current shortage of specialist school placements for children with special educational needs in the Cork area.

In addition, progress is being made on acquiring a 7.6-acre green field site at Brooklodge, Glanmire, as part of planning for the overall special education placement requirements of the Cork area.

Both Ms Foley and Ms Madigan welcomed the strong commitment given by Cork ETB to this new school, and have reiterated their department’s commitment to ensuring that work proceeds to make these places available as soon as possible.

Ms Foley expressed her delighted in confirming Cork ETB would be the patron body for the new school.

I know that the establishment of this school is of massive importance to the Cork area, and it demonstrates our commitment to providing the best facilities for all of our students with special educational needs,” she added.

Ms Madigan said that as the minister of State for special education, she is committed to ensuring that every child has a school place that is appropriate for their needs.

“Today’s announcement is another step in ensuring this goal," she said.

This special school in Rochestown will provide for the demand in special school places in the area for September 2022 and I want to wish Cork ETB every success as patron of this new school.”

In addition to its patronage of Carrigaline Community Special School, which opened in September 2021, there are currently 34 special classes in 15 schools of which Cork Education and Training Board is the patron.