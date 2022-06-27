Tipperary family settle for €370k over former ESB worker's alleged exposure to asbestos

It was claimed Mr Noonan's alleged repeated exposure to asbestos fibres during the course of his employment with the ESB lead to his developing cancer
Mrs Noonan, the judge said, sought to recover damages against the ESB for the loss of her husband and the claim was made on her own behalf and on behalf of her children and grandchildren. File photo: iStock

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 13:05
Ann O’Loughlin

The family of a man who it was claimed was allegedly exposed to asbestos during the course of his work with the ESB and later died has settled a High Court action for over €370,000.

James Noonan who was a publican in Co. Tipperary had worked for a time with the ESB and it was claimed during the course of that employment he had allegedly been exposed to asbestos fibres and later developed cancer and died.

In the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the assessment of damages in the case by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Mr Noonan’s widow Patricia Noonan of Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, had sued the ESB over the death of her husband on June 7, 2019. In an affidavit to the court, Mrs Noonan said her husband who was also a publican was 69 years of age when he died.

She said her husband was a retired employee of ESB. She claimed that during the course of his employment with the ESB Mr Noonan was allegedly repeatedly exposed to asbestos fibres which, it was claimed, caused him to suffer a terminal malignant mesothelioma causing his death.

She said at the time of his death Mr Noonan was a father of three and also had four grandchildren.

It was claimed that Mr Noonan had in August 2018 developed a pain in his left lung and he was referred for further investigation. A terminal malignant mesothelioma diagnosis was made and it was the case of the Noonan side that Mr Noonan's lung cancer was allegedly related to his alleged previous asbestos exposure from his time working for the ESB. 

Mr Justice Simons said Mrs Noonan in her proceedings had asserted that her husband had been repeatedly exposed to asbestos fibres during the course of his employment with the ESB.

The judge said Mr Noonan had been employed for a time by the ESB. Mrs Noonan, the judge said, sought to recover damages against the ESB for the loss of her husband and the claim was made on her own behalf and on behalf of her children and grandchildren.

