Killarney recognise heroics of Kerrywoman who saved hundreds of lives during Second World War 

A Killarney woman whose risky exploits saved hundreds of Allied soldiers in Second World War-occupied Paris has been recognised with a new plaque in the Kerry town.

Janie McCarthy's accomplishments are similar to those of

Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, the Irish priest who helped save an estimated 6,500 people during the Second World War.

While Janie has been recognised in France, the US, and the UK, this is the first acknowledgement of her heroics in her hometown.

Her remains lie in a pauper’s grave in France.

Janie McCarthy was born in 1885 in New Street, Killarney, and first went to Paris as an au pair.

After studying in the Sorbonne, she became a highly respected teacher in Paris, being awarded the Order des Palmes Academiques in 1918, a rare distinction for a non-native French person.

During the Second World War, she became involved with the French resistance in clandestine operations and at considerable risk to herself saved hundreds of lives sheltering in her home in Rue St Anne, and smuggling in and out of Paris members of the Allied forces and intelligence services.

Widespread recognition

The French, British, and American governments all recognised her for her work.

France awarded her the Croix de Guerre and the medaille de la resistance; she received a written citation from US president, Dwight D Eisenhower, along with a medal from the USA; while the British awarded her the Tedder certificate.

"It is fitting that we are now finally honouring one of our own daughters a native of Killarney and at last paying tribute to a true heroine,” Mayor of K|illarney Marie Moloney said.

"For far too long women have gone unhonoured in Killarney, and I believe we are now rectifying that and it will be the start of more to come. Gender should never be a barrier.”

Killarney Town manager Angela McAllen said she hoped the plaque would lead to "greater awareness of the truly fascinating story of Janie McCarthy".

“It is important for children growing up to hear of the heroic exploits of those from their hometown, to inspire them and to give them people to look up,” Ms McAllen said.

Gender no obstacle

“It is terrific, especially for young girls, to look at this plaque and I hope that too will inspire them to greater heights and to realise that gender is no obstacle to achieving anything you want,”

A number of people have been involved in researching her life, including fluent French speaker Mary O’Sullivan.

To her huge surprise, Mary, who is from Killarney, found she had studied the same course as Janie in the Sorbonne, had lived nearby, sat in the same park, and attended the same church, some 60 years apart.

Janie McCarthy died in the British hospital in 1964 and was buried in a cemetery, initially. However her remains have been transferred to an unmarked paupers grave, Ms O’Sullivan had found.