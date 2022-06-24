Ballincollig site identified as permanent location for Cork schools

A large education campus has finally been identified on the outskirts of Cork City to permanently house two schools which are in temporary accommodation.

The Department of Education has confirmed it has earmarked a 15-acre site on the western fringes of Ballincollig that it hopes will accommodate both Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin and Le Chéile Secondary School by September 2024.

The Gaelscoil has been housed in temporary buildings on the grounds of the local rugby club since it opened in 2017.

The secondary school has been housed in the former Cork Film Centre building in the centre of the town since it opened last year.

Efforts have been under way for several years to find a suitable permanent site for both schools.

The Irish Examiner can now reveal that a 15-acre site at Lisheens, at the western end of Ballincollig, has been identified by the department for the development of a school campus to accommodate both schools.

These lands have been included in the draft city development plan, with a designation for educational use.

The draft plan is at the final stages of adoption, with a debate and votes on the final proposed rezonings due to take place next Monday. The plan is due to take effect in early August 2022.

The department has told local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan that it has engaged with agents for the owner of these lands in Ballincollig and while there is a willingness to engage, there is a legal title matter preventing any acquisition to close at the moment.

Mr Moynihan has been told that in order to overcome this issue, the department has requested the assistance of Cork City Council to acquire the site.

It is understood the city council has agreed to help and is currently exploring various options.

Department officials have said they will continue to work with the council and the land owner to ensure possession of this designated school campus site is secured in time for the schools to take occupation by September 2024.

Mr Moynihan welcomed what he described as a “significant milestone” in the campaign to secure a permanent site for both schools.

“A lot of work has been done to get to this stage and there is a lot more work to do but this is a very positive move,” he said.

“We can now go from talking about concepts to putting buildings down on a specific site.”