Work to start on €3m public realm upgrade in Bandon

Work is set to start within weeks on a €3m public realm upgrade in Bandon, the gateway to West Cork, to make it more pedestrian-friendly as route options for an extension of the town’s relief road are published.

Contracts for the first phase of the Bandon Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) were signed by Cork County Council this week, as it unveiled the study area which contains several preliminary route options for an extension of the town’s at-capacity southern relief road.

In what was one of her last official functions as county mayor, Gillian Coughlan, along with council chief executive, Tim Lucey, signed contracts with West Cork contractor Pat O’Driscoll Plant Hire and Civil Engineering Ltd, to deliver the first phase of TPREP.

It includes a complete upgrade of the town centre streets, from St Peter’s Church at Ballymodan Place to Market Street junction, with enhanced footpaths, public space, and landscaping designed to make the town more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly, and boost footfall.

It includes changes to traffic circulation in places to provide more room for widened footpaths and will involve public lighting upgrades, additional pedestrian crossing facilities, hard and soft landscaping including tree planting, and the installation of new seating and bike parking.

Ms Coughlan said the signing of the contract marks the realisation of the vision for Bandon that was adopted by council members in 2017.

“The plan was developed following significant public consultation, for which I thank everyone, and I am confident that together with we have a Bandon which is recognised as a premier market town, with a unique sense of place, which supports ease of movement for all, embraces its rich built and natural heritage and enhances its role as the gateway to West Cork,” she said.

Mr Lucey said this project will support the continued growth of Bandon which has seen more than €50m in public investment in recent years. Works will start in Ballymodan at the end of the summer and are expected to take 10 months to complete.

Bandon relief road

Meanwhile, Ms Coughlan said when the town's relief road was built, it was always envisaged that it would be extended and work is now finally underway to address that.

Mr Lucey said the project is now at the second stage of TII’s project appraisal process.

“During this stage, a public consultation is held to allow landowners, stakeholders and others an opportunity to review and make submissions on the study area and initial preliminary options,” he said.

People can view the study area, initial route options and make their views known by visiting the Cork National Roads Office website before July 22. Details on the preferred route option are expected late next year, with CPOs not expected before the third quarter of 2024.