Parking charges to return in Bandon, Kinsale, and Mallow from July

Pay parking is to be reinstated in three towns across Co Cork from July, Cork County Council has said.

From Friday, July 1, the towns of Bandon, Kinsale, and Mallow will see the resumption of parking charges at both on-street and in Cork County Council-managed car parks.

Parking charges had been suspended in the areas to help businesses get through the downturn caused by the Covid pandemic.

Bandon

In Bandon town, pay parking will resume with the same charges and format which were in place prior to their suspension in March 2020 where the first 30 minutes of parking, or part thereof, will be free of charge per day with no requirement to display a parking disc/ticket in the town.

The charge of 80c for 90 minutes will apply thereafter, with a maximum stay period of three hours where indicated on signage locally. The hours of operation remain Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Kinsale

The same approach will apply in Kinsale town, where the charge of €1.50 per hour will resume, with a maximum stay period of two hours where indicated. The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 6pm, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Mallow

Pay parking in Mallow town will be free of charge for the first hour, without a requirement to display a pay parking disc/ticket per day. A charge of 80c per hour on street and 70c per hour in car parks will apply thereafter. The maximum stay duration will be indicated by local signage.

In addition, both Beechers St and Navigation Rd will move to free parking.

The amendments for pay parking in Mallow town are for a trial period of six months and will be reviewed before the end of the year. The hours of operation remain Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

The council has also stated that an update regarding pay parking in Youghal town will be issued shortly.