French move military exercises outside Ireland's exclusive economic zone 

West Cork fishermen seeking a 10 year moratorium on military exercises by any foreign navy taking place within Ireland’s EEZ
French move military exercises outside Ireland's exclusive economic zone 

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of Irish South and West Fish Producers: 'We don’t agree with these exercises but this was the best scenario we could have reached and we did it within 24 hours.' File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 14:00
David Forsythe

West Cork fishermen are claiming a second victory in their ongoing campaign to prevent foreign navies carrying out military exercises within Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) after it was confirmed that planned manoeuvres by French naval vessels will be relocated further away from Irish waters.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed on Twitter that France will not carry out the operations within Ireland’s EEZ. The French Embassy in Dublin also issued a statement confirming the news.

“As indicated to the Irish authorities via the standard procedures, the area affected may potentially include a small piece of the southern extremity of Ireland’s EEZ as a security pattern, approximately 200km southwest of Ireland territorial waters. No French Navy vessels will be in the Irish EEZ during this exercise," it said.

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said: “We don’t agree with these exercises but this was the best scenario we could have reached and we did it within 24 hours.

Mr Murphy told C103 radio that he, along with Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, would be drawing up a proposal seeking a 10 year moratorium on military exercises by any foreign navy taking place within Ireland’s EEZ.

“United Nations Article 25 paragraph one and paragraph three state that countries don’t have to allow a vessel transit through their waters if they are doing harm. We can ask Mr Coveney to bring this forward and look for a moratorium on these activities,” he said.

Sightings officer for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Pádraig Whooley said if the fishing industry was serious about protecting the marine environment, it should support the introduction of Marine Protection Areas, which a draft bill proposed should cover 30% of Irish waters to comply with the EU biodiversity strategy.

Mr Whooley said: “When we had all the fuss about the Russians what actually happened was we had carcasses turning up in Donegal three weeks later, not Cork. The truth is you don’t really know where naval activities take place, they could be way out somewhere else. 

Whales and dolphins don’t care whose waters they are in but the least we can do is try and protect the environment in our own waters, that should be the first thing,” he said.

Read More

West Cork 'tsunami' felt as far away as France and Cornwall

More in this section

Bodies of elderly couple may have been in Tipperary home for months Bodies of elderly couple may have been in Tipperary home for months
Shooting at Dublin hotel Senior garda rejects suggestions people are afraid to visit Cork
Cow in cattle crush Tipperary herdsman wins case after cow 'lets fly' to leave him no longer 'a hardy boy'
<p>The English couple are understood to have bought the house, just outside the village of Cloneen, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary, from a local man about three years ago</p>

Elderly UK couple found dead in Tipperary house lived like 'ghosts'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices