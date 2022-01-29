Irish fishermen ‘absolutely thrilled’ with Russia’s decision not to carry out naval drills off Irish coast

Irish fishermen are “absolutely thrilled” with Russia’s decision not to carry out its naval exercises off the Irish coast.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation said the decision the Russian Minister for Defence made this evening was “completely out of the blue.”

Simon Coveney this evening confirmed that he has received assurances from his Russian counterpart, confirming the controversial drills will not go ahead within Ireland's exclusive economic zone, having been planned to take place approximately 240km off the Cork coast.

“It was a shock at first, it took me a while to digest it to understand the enormity of what has been achieved here.

“We are all just absolutely thrilled with the news today. I must say the only way I can describe it is we threw the pass to Simon Coveney, he caught the ball and scored the try,” Mr Murphy said.

On January 27 representatives of the @ISWFPO have visited the Embassy of #Russia in Ireland. During the conversation parties discussed in a constructive and positive way the issues pertaining to the upcoming naval drills of the Russian #Navy off the coast of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/z6Qg2rmIWt — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) January 27, 2022

Earlier this week Mr Murphy met the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, alongside other members of the Irish fishing industry to discuss their concerns about carrying out such military exercises off the Cork coast.

“This is a goodwill gesture and should be accepted as such.

“I am humbled that the Russian ambassador thought to include the organisation in his statement and acknowledged our concerns - it just shows he is a gentleman of the highest order,” he said.

“Credit where credit is due, the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney absolutely outdid himself. He not only got the security of our waters but also got common sense to prevail and achieved this through discussion and without conflict.

Mr Murphy says he is “on a high and buzz” as he celebrates this victory by having a pizza party with his family.