Fishermen fear damage from French military exercises off Cork coast

Fishermen fear considerable damage will be caused to biologically sensitive areas off the southwest coast by French military exercises which were due to begin as early as 2am tomorrow.

In a notice issued by the Department of Transport, it said it had been advised that a “missile/rocket firing exercise” by the French military is scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Friday, and also next Monday, from 2am to 4pm each day.

“Given the nature of the planned exercises, vessels and crew are advised of safety risks in the operational area,” the department said.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO), said the damage that could be caused to biologically sensitive areas is "unknown and will be unquantified”.

“It is no different from the one that we managed to stave and push off outside of our EEZ, which was the Russians,” he said.

The only difference here is the flag. We’re not discriminatory, it’s about protecting our waters, our oceans and the animals that reside in them.

In a tweet, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he’d had confirmation from French authorities that no French naval vessels will be in Ireland’s EEZ during the exercise.

In a statement, however, Mr Coveney added: “The full extent of the area that may be potentially affected includes a small piece of the southern extremity of Ireland’s EEZ, approximately 200km southwest of Ireland territorial waters.

“As a close EU partner, the Department of Foreign Affairs will, as normal, maintain contact with the French authorities throughout the period of the military exercise.”

'Starving the oceans'

A leading conservationist said the fishing industry should support the introduction of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) if it is serious about protecting the welfare of cetaceans in Irish waters.

Cork-based sightings officer for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) Pádraig Whooley said plans by West Cork fishermen to disrupt the French naval exercises off the south west coast will do little to help conservation efforts.

“If we are really serious about protecting our marine life we need to support the introduction of Marine Protected Areas around our coasts and we also need to stop the heavy fishing of sprat in our waters. The rate at which sprat is being fished in Irish waters is literally starving the oceans and is a far bigger problem for whales and dolphins than French warships,” he said.

It also makes sense for fishermen because the very species they depend on for their livelihoods eat sprat too.

"If these fishermen really want to make a difference they could start by giving their support for Marine Protected Areas as well. If they were in place now it would make it much harder for the French Navy or the Russian Navy or anybody else to carry out these kind of operations in our waters.”

Currently only 2% of Irish waters are protected but draft legislation aims to designate 30% as MPAs by 2030 in line with the EU Biodiversity Strategy. An average of 10% of EU waters are MPAs defined as “geographically defined maritime areas that provide levels of protection to achieve conservation objectives".

Patrick Murphy said: “It’s disappointing that some people would attack fishermen who are trying to defend our oceans. At the very least you’d think we would be supported in this.”

Mr Murphy said that if introducing MPAs meant that fishermen could not fish in their historical fishing grounds his organisation would have to oppose them. “If you tell a farmer he can’t farm his land what do you think he would say? It’s the same thing for us. We need to see the details of what they are proposing but we're always willing to talk to anyone.”

On the issue of sprat, Mr Murphy refuted claims that overfishing in Irish waters is having a negative impact on the marine ecosystem.

“Where is the evidence? That’s what you need to be asking. Where is the science behind these claims? It’s hearsay, if they want to implement controls then we will listen of course. Our door is always open but we need evidence based science to direct us.”

Mr Murphy added that the effects of the French naval exercises on fish stocks would not be known for months or years.

“We just don't know what damage this is going to do in the long run. The bottom line is this kind of thing needs to be stopped altogether. We are being advised that there is a safety risk by our own Government and that just isn’t good enough. This is a risky business at the best of times and these are honest people trying to make a living and provide for their families. This just isn’t on.”