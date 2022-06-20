Fishermen fear damage from French military exercises off Cork coast

Fishermen fear considerable damage will be caused to biologically sensitive areas off the southwest coast by French military exercises which were due to begin as early as 2am tomorrow.
In a notice issued by the Department of Transport, it said it had been advised that a “missile/rocket firing exercise” by the French military is scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Friday, and also next Monday, from 2am to 4pm each day.
“Given the nature of the planned exercises, vessels and crew are advised of safety risks in the operational area,” the department said.
Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO), said the damage that could be caused to biologically sensitive areas is "unknown and will be unquantified”.
“It is no different from the one that we managed to stave and push off outside of our EEZ, which was the Russians,” he said.
In a tweet, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he’d had confirmation from French authorities that no French naval vessels will be in Ireland’s EEZ during the exercise.
In a statement, however, Mr Coveney added: “The full extent of the area that may be potentially affected includes a small piece of the southern extremity of Ireland’s EEZ, approximately 200km southwest of Ireland territorial waters.
“As a close EU partner, the Department of Foreign Affairs will, as normal, maintain contact with the French authorities throughout the period of the military exercise.”
A leading conservationist said the fishing industry should support the introduction of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) if it is serious about protecting the welfare of cetaceans in Irish waters.