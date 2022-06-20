Gardaí investigating after two bodies found at house in Tipperary

Gardaí investigating after two bodies found at house in Tipperary

The investigation will be led by gardaí based out of Clonmel Garda Station, who have said they will be investigating all the circumstances. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 19:21
Sean Murray

A garda investigation was underway last night after the discovery of the bodies of two people at a house in south Tipperary.

A spokesperson said that the bodies of an elderly man and an elderly woman were found by local gardaí, who attended the home in the Cloneen area, between Fethard and Mullinahone shortly before 4pm.

It came after locals raised concerns regarding the welfare of the two people.

It’s understood they may have been undiscovered at the home for a period of time. The investigation will be led by gardaí based out of Clonmel Garda Station, who have said they will be investigating all the circumstances.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau were due to perform a forensic examination of the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist was also informed of the incident.

It is not believed that foul play is suspected in their deaths, although no cause has yet been established.

Cork councillor criticised for suggesting drinking age be reduced to 16

