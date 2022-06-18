Waterford Bausch and Lomb workers to vote on new pay deal

A proposal will be put forward for employees to ballot on in the coming days
The Bausch + Lomb facility in Waterford. File photo.

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 11:00
Caitlín Griffin

Workers based in Bausch and Lomb's manufacturing plant in Waterford are to vote on a new pay deal following extensive talks.

Following an ongoing pay dispute which led to industrial action last weekend, the company has stated that under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission, a proposal has been recommended for acceptance by both parties.

The proposal will be put forward for employees to ballot on in the coming days.

Late last night, SIPTU Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan, released a statement saying after "twelve hours of intensive negotiations", the WRC issued a set of proposals which they will be briefing members next week on the detail of those proposals.

Last Saturday, members demanded that management give them a sufficient pay rise, saying this would not only support them during the current cost-of-living crisis, but also bring the company in line with other pharmaceutical companies in the region.

WorkPlace: WaterfordOrganisation: Workplace Relations CommissionOrganisation: SIPTU
