Bausch and Lomb's Waterford workers take to picket line as they blast 'infuriating' withholding of GP scheme

Workers at Bausch and Lomb's plant in Waterford set up pickets for the first time in the company's 42-year history in the city on Saturday afternoon.

More than 100 Siptu members began what is set to be a series of two-hour work stoppages outside the company's entrances, after negotiations to avert industrial action failed this week.

Members have demanded that management give them a sufficient pay rise, saying this would not only support them during the current cost-of-living crisis, but also bring the company in line with other pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Workers were also "infuriated" and "disgusted" at the company's decision to withhold access to a GP scheme provided by Bausch and Lomb for the duration of the industrial action.

"It’s infuriating people. People get sick, they need access to their doctor," Siptu organiser Allen Dillon said. "The company is now saying that while this industrial action is going on, if they need to visit their doctor, that they’re not able to access that doctor — or their families or their young kids. To reiterate what one [employee] said, it’s actually disgusting."

Ber Fitzgerald, who has worked at the company for 28 years, said it would affect younger workers primarily, while one woman, who declined to be named, said it was "childish carry-on" by the company.

A spokesman for Bausch and Lomb said the company would not be commenting on the decision.

Bausch and Lomb has argued that it offers the most competitive salaries but Siptu members say this only applies to the "headline wage" and doesn't factor in benefits and sick leave.

Carmel Fitzgerald, a contact lens operator who has worked at the plant for over 20 years, said the fallout of disputes during the recession in 2014 saw members lose several benefits in an attempt to preserve the company's Waterford base.

The 2014 deal, which staved off job losses, saw a wage reduction of 7.5% in basic pay and the elimination of some bonuses. It also meant one hour of work added per week to their roster.

"The bonuses were €500 each for summer and Christmas. We lost subsidies for the canteen. We lost some sick pay; we used to get 10 weeks and now we get five weeks. It was down to three weeks at one point until we got it back to five in 2018," Ms Fitzgerald said.

"It's very tough to see after 40 years but it had to come to this. Management are not showing any respect for our union and we have given them a mandate to stick by."

Members outside the company's gates said they feel aggrieved as the firm has expanded in recent years, adding over 600 to its headcount at the Waterford plant since 2015 as it emerged from its troubled position.

"If we hadn't took those cuts then those jobs wouldn't be there today," Carmel Hayden, who works in sterilisation, said.

In a statement, Bausch + Lomb Waterford site lead Mark Hennessy said the company is “totally committed to finding a resolution regarding the current pay talks and that is why we regret today’s industrial action”.

An offer proposed on Tuesday involved a 10.8% increase for an average operator over three years, according to Mr Hennessy.

On this, Ms Fitzgerald said there is scepticism with "not a mention" of other shift roles.

Mr Hennessy urged Siptu to defer any further industrial action and "allow our employees to vote on the most recent company proposal so that they can make the decision for themselves".

Allen Dillon said the proposal would not be put to members as it did not receive backing from the Workplace Relations Commission during 12-hour-long talks on Tuesday.

Mr Dillon said the 10.8% proposal is "an attractive salary" but would not apply to operators working other shift cycles.

"In today's climate where there is the highest inflation rate in generations, where people here have mortgages, are trying to put food on the table and they are hard pressed. It's unfortunate industrial action had to happen, but we've been trying to get this deal done for a number of years and it had to be taken."