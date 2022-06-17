Beat goes on for busy weekend in Cork

Beat goes on for busy weekend in Cork

Cork's Midsummer Festival has many cultural offerings. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 22:40
Des O’Driscoll

Any lingering thoughts of lockdowns faded into memory on Friday night as Cork kicked off one of its busiest ever event weekends. 

Two series of major gigs, as well as a flood of cultural offerings from the Midsummer Festival, ensured a packed roster of entertainment options, and all sorts of knock-on benefits for the local economy and general buzz around the city.

Picture This kicked off events in the Marquee this weekend. Picture: Rich Gilligan 
Kildare band Picture This kicked off the first of three concerts at Musgrave Park this weekend. The four-piece exploded on the scene in 2015 when their song 'Take My Hand' went viral via YouTube, and the size of the crowd at the Cork rugby stadium suggested they’ve managed the tough task of building on that popularity ever since. A few drizzle showers in the evening obviously didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of their fans, and not surprisingly, 'Take My Hand' was one of the highlights of the night.

Fans gearing up for the Deadmau5 set at the marquee in Cork.
While Picture This offered catchy melodies, across town at the Marquee, the emphasis was very much on four-to-the-floor beats as Canadian DJ/producer Deadmau5 headlined a night of electronic dance music. The 10.30pm curfew at the Marquee – out of consideration for local residents – doesn’t exactly fit with a culture built around late-night sessions, but at least an early-evening kick-off gave attendees a chance to get into their stride.

The grooves begin even earlier at the Marquee on Saturday  afternoon, with local heroes Fish Go Deep and Stevie G warming up for legendary American house DJ Kerri Chandler, before fellow-veterans Orbital finish out night.

David Gray continues his White Ladder commemoration tour in Musgrave Park.
Back at Musgrave Park Saturday night, David Gray (coincidentally, whose sister is married to Phil Hartnoll of Orbital) brings his White Ladder commemorative tour to a city he has fond memories of from his early days.

And on Sunday, The Script are due to take to the stage to round off a fine weekend of fun.

Five things for the weekend: Gigs, festivals, literature, and more...  

