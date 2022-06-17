Five things for the weekend: Gigs, festivals, literature, and more...  

1. Cork Midsummer Festival

From live music to theatre, art and poetry, there’s something for everyone at Cork Midsummer Festival this weekend. The Crosstown Drift returns this Sunday with Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Sara Baume and Kevin Barry among those taking part, while Tolü Makay will perform a series of intimate back-to-back sets in The Kino on Friday.

Wednesday, June 15 – Sunday, June 26.

Tickets from corkmidsummer.com

2. Three gigs at Musgrave Park

Picture This (Friday) David Gray (Saturday) and The Script (Sunday) are set to delight fans at Musgrave Park this weekend. Gray, who is playing a series of shows to mark his landmark 1998 LP White Ladder, has promised Musgrave Park’s anniversary show is ‘the big one’.

Picture This: Friday, June 17. Tickets here.

David Gray: Saturday, June 18. Tickets here.

The Script: Sunday, June 19. Tickets here.

3. Cinema: Lightyear

Disney and Pixar’s latest feature film explores the origin story behind Buzz Lightyear, with Chris Evans voicing the Toy Story hero. Worth bringing the kiddos to.

In cinemas, Friday, June 17.

4. Live at the Marquee

It’s another busy weekend at the Marquee, with Canadian music producer Deadmau5 taking over on Friday, followed by Another Day festival on Saturday featuring Kent-duo Orbital, Denis Sulta and Stevie G.

Deadmau5: Friday, June 17. Tickets here.

Another Day Festival: Saturday, June 18. Tickets here.

5. Immrama Festival

This Lismore-based festival dedicated to the art of travel writing has been an annual tradition in the town since 2003. This year's theme is “Big lives in small places. Roots in small towns” - and will feature a number of interesting nomads including the Irish Examiner's Travel Editor Thom Breathnach chatting about the paradox of sustainable travel and social media/current travel trends. And, of course, there will also be a number of tributes to the late Dervla Murphy.