Mother rescued her two children from burning holiday home in Lahinch, court told

The father had told his wife and children to get out quickly after seeing flames and smoke emanating from the fuse box of the holiday home
Settlement offers of €25,000 and €15,000 had been made to the two daughters in the case. File photo: iStock

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 14:55
Ray Managh

A mother had to rescue her two daughters aged two and four from a burning holiday home in Lahinch, Co. Clare, the Circuit Civil Court has heard.

Barrister Sharbee Morrin told Judge John O’Connor that the Flynn family had to flee the house at The Links Holiday Village, Lahinch, during a short St Patrick’s weekend break in 2018 after flames and smoke had been seen coming from the fuse box.

Mr Morrin, who appeared with John O’Leary Solicitors, Tallaght, for Maya and Fiona Flynn, now aged eight and six, and their mother Justyna Wierzejska, said that shortly after arriving at one of the holiday homes on March 16 the lights had started to flicker before the house had been plunged into darkness.

Judge O’Connor heard that the girls’ father, Paul Flynn, an electrician, of Tamarisk Avenue, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, had told his wife and children to get out quickly after seeing the flames and smoke emanating from the fuse box.

Children's injuries

Mr Sharbee said Ms Wierzejska had grabbed her two children and while pulling them from the burning house her youngest child, Fiona, then aged two, had struck her head against the doorway suffering a laceration to her forehead.

He said Maya, aged four at the time, had not been physically injured but both children had suffered post-traumatic stress and had later fulfilled medical diagnostic criteria for mild adjustment disorder.

The children had been treated initially at an accident and emergency unit and later by their GP Dr Deborah McGrane of the Birchview Surgery, Tallaght, and by child consultant and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Helen Leader, at her Bon Secours clinic.

Mr Morrin said that in a medical report Dr McGrane had stated that Fiona had suffered a laceration injury and had been left with a small scar on her forehead. Dr Leader had reported that the adjustment disorder relating to both children had resolved due to the passage of time and prudent management by her parents.

Settlement

Both children, through their mother, had sued The Links Holiday Village, Ennistymon Road, Doagh, Lahinch, and JV Communications both of whom were claimed to have been responsible for the care, control and management of the “dream Ireland holiday homes”. 

Counsel said the family had been temporarily put up by holidaying neighbours before having been given a new holiday home to complete their mini-break.

Mr Morrin told the court liability was not in issue and settlement offers of €25,000 and €15,000 had been made to Fiona and Maya respectively on behalf of both defendants in the case and he was recommending acceptance of the offers by the court.

Judge O’Connor, approving the settlements, said he considered the offers fair in both cases. The children’s mother, Ms Wierzejska, has previously settled a claim on her own behalf against both defendants for an undisclosed damages figure.

Cork family of man, 36, who died of colon cancer settle for €1.75m over alleged delay in diagnosis

