Taoiseach faces protests and 'whitewash' claims before Cork City Council address

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had to step through irate protesters calling for better services for children with special needs, as well as pro-neutrality protesters, before making a speech at Cork City Council.
Taoiseach Michael Martin was heckled by protesters outside Cork City Hall before the beginning a special sitting of Cork City Council. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 22:29
Eoin English

Taoiseach Micheál Martin faced protests and claims that he was attempting to “whitewash his record” before he addressed a special meeting of Cork City Council on Wednesday.

Members of the Families Unite for Services and Support (Fuss) campaign, who are fighting for services for their children, and members of the Cork Neutrality League protested outside City Hall as he arrived.

Mr Martin met some of the Fuss parents and said afterwards that it is important in a democracy for people to voice their concerns.

Kyle and Sarah O'Brien were part of the Fuss group who brought their protest to the Taoiseach. Picture: Larry Cummins
Kyle and Sarah O'Brien were part of the Fuss group who brought their protest to the Taoiseach. Picture: Larry Cummins

Then inside City Hall, Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan and Worker's Party councillor Ted Tynan walked out of the meeting in the historic council chamber before his speech, in protest at what they said was his inaction on the cost-of-living crisis. They also accused the Government of moving openly to abandon Irish neutrality. 

“Today’s visit represents an attempt to whitewash his actual record in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades,” said Ms Ryan.

We weren’t going to sit and be told a fairytale of Government spin on their record on these issues.

“Inflation has hit a 40-year high — however for Micheál Martin and his Government there is a complete lack of urgency to bring in real measures to stop energy price profiteering, to raise wages, or cut rents.

“Government politicians claim the need for 'debate' on neutrality, and meanwhile the Government pushes for increased armaments spending and military alliances within the EU.” 

The Cork Neutrality League protest outside Cork City Hall before a special sitting of Cork City Council. Picture: Larry Cummins
The Cork Neutrality League protest outside Cork City Hall before a special sitting of Cork City Council. Picture: Larry Cummins

But Mr Martin said he rejects a form of populism which claims that as long as any problem exists, politics has failed.

“I have no doubt that you achieve far more for your community and your country when you take the path of showing respect for others, and focusing on the substance of policy far more than the strategy of politics,” he told councillors.

“There is a form of populism which claims that as long as any problem exists, politics has failed.

Every politician can be dismissed as out of touch or unconcerned with ordinary people. I reject this type of politics because I know how much has been and can be achieved through democratic fora.” 

Above the hall where his father boxed, and in the chamber where he cut his political teeth for 12 years serving as lord mayor in 1992/93 while aged 32, Mr Martin told councillors that City Hall has always been a very special place for him and his family.

He said he draws great strength from being from the city, from being involved in its sporting and community life, and from serving as an elected representative. He said that while away from home, he is comforted knowing that his family live here “protected and supported” among their own.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking in Cork City Hall. Picture: Darragh Kane
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking in Cork City Hall. Picture: Darragh Kane

He praised current and former councillors for their work on behalf of the city, and he praised them, city officials, and council staff for their work, especially during the pandemic, and for its humanitarian response to the Ukraine crisis.

He described Cork as a growing, diverse, multicultural, and international city, adding that where once it was a world leader in traditional industries, today it is at the cutting edge internationally, citing Apple’s presence here and its expansion plans. 

He also encouraged the idea of promoting Cork as “an education city”.

There is massive momentum behind Cork, backed up by the energy and appetite to make it truly a world-class city,” he said.

“The work that Cork City Council does is crucial to realising the ambitions the Government has for Cork, enshrined in the National Planning Framework and the National Development Plan.

“It’s important to acknowledge the pivotal role that local government plays in the life of this nation.” 

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher, the mayor of Cork City, praised his predecessor, Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh, for extending the invitation to the Taoiseach to address council and said: “I’m truly proud to welcome the Taoiseach back to City Hall, as he is ‘one of our own’ — he is of this city and for this city.” 

The meeting was also attended by several former Lords Mayor of Cork, Mr Martin’s wife Mary, and members of the wider Martin family.

Victory for Cork woman left profoundly disabled after simple antibiotic was not given
Access restricted to iconic Cork beach during peak summer season
Mayor urges communities in North Cork to fight for more railway stations
