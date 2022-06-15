Housing a 'priority' but Martin 'not going to engage' with President's comments

The Taoiseach has refused to comment on the President’s labelling of the housing crisis as “a disaster”, and pointed out that the State is now the “single largest actor” in house building.

Micheál Martin was asked several times in Cork today for his response to the President's comments but said he would deal only with questions on general housing policy.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his anger at Ireland’s housing “disaster” on Tuesday, describing it as “our great, great, great failure”.

Mr Martin insisted several times that he would not be drawn into a debate with Mr Higgins, or on the President’s comments “in any shape or form”.

"First of all I am not going to engage in accordance with noble precedent here and tradition - in any shape or form I am not going to engage in any debate with the President," he said.

"That would not be appropriate at all. I have regular engagements with the President on a whole range of issues in relation to the Constitution.

"So I am not going to engage in any debate on that.

"If you are asking me questions generally about housing - I said when I was elected as Taoiseach that the greatest single social crisis facing our country was housing.

"That is the priority of Government and remains the priority of Government.

"It is not appropriate for me to engage in any debate with the President nor do I intend to do so."

Mr Martin said he would not be getting into a debate with Mr Higgins.

"As I said, when I became Taoiseach, the number one issue I said we face is housing.

"We have a clear plan with clear Government resources - €4bn per annum - over the next five years alone which is very substantial.

The President said on Tuesday: "I have taken to speaking ever more frankly in relation to housing because I think it is our great, great, great failure." Picture: Collins

"The issue now is delivery - I am glad to see we are getting a lot of social housing projects underway.

"We are working very well with public housing bodies and local authorities to get more and more housing into the system. It is about supply.

"The Housing for All (HFA) Strategy represents the most comprehensive strategy in recent years that has been put forward to deal with a very, very serious crisis which is facing so many people.”

He also said the State is now the “single largest actor in house building” in the country.

“This year, towards the end of 2022, we will have a record number of social houses built in the country through approved social housing bodies and through local authorities,” he said.

"We want to maintain that level of social housing right throughout the next five years - that is why in the national development plan (Public Expenditure) Minister Michael McGrath has allocated €4bn per annum towards the realisation of the HFA strategy.

"That involves substantial numbers of social houses - hopefully getting towards 8,500 this year - but also affordable housing, cost rental which is a new model and also there will be housing provided by the private sector as well.

"In terms of the positives, this year represents the largest March-March commencements in terms of housing that we have seen since 2008.

"But we do need to be getting to around 33,000 to 35,000 (units) per annum and then be consistently at that then for the next years to put a dent into what is a very, very serious social crisis."