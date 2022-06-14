Two rescued from 18ft boat after engine failed off Cork coast

Two people have been rescued after getting into difficulty on an 18ft boat off the Cork coast on Tuesday morning.

Youghal RNLI came to the aid of the pair after their craft broke down east of Youghal Lighthouse at 11.47am today, two miles south-east off Capel Island. The vessel had broken down due to engine failure.

The Atlantic 85 class lifeboat, helmed by John Griffin Jnr, launched in calm weather conditions, and reached the boat within 15 minutes.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew observed that the two men on board were both safe and well. The crew assessed the situation before deciding to put a crew member on board the boat to establish a tow line.

The crew member stayed onboard while the lifeboat towed the vessel back to the nearest safe port at Ferry Point.

Speaking after the callout, Youghal RNLI lifeboat operations manager John Griffin said: "The crew on the vessel did the right thing in raising the alarm when they knew they were in difficulty, and we would like to commend the crew of a nearby fishing which stayed on scene until the lifeboat arrived."

Mr Griffin reminded anyone planning a trip to sea this summer to respect the water.

"Always carry a means of communication, as problems can occur at any time, and being prepared is key," he said.

Always wear a lifejacket and let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back.

"Should you get into the difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."