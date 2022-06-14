Two rescued from 18ft boat after engine failed off Cork coast

Youghal RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager reminded anyone planning a trip to sea this summer to respect the water
Two rescued from 18ft boat after engine failed off Cork coast

Youghal lighthouse in Co Cork. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 20:48
Caitlín Griffin

Two people have been rescued after getting into difficulty on an 18ft boat off the Cork coast on Tuesday morning.

Youghal RNLI came to the aid of the pair after their craft broke down east of Youghal Lighthouse at 11.47am today, two miles south-east off Capel Island. The vessel had broken down due to engine failure.

The Atlantic 85 class lifeboat, helmed by John Griffin Jnr, launched in calm weather conditions, and reached the boat within 15 minutes.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew observed that the two men on board were both safe and well. The crew assessed the situation before deciding to put a crew member on board the boat to establish a tow line. 

The crew member stayed onboard while the lifeboat towed the vessel back to the nearest safe port at Ferry Point.

Speaking after the callout, Youghal RNLI lifeboat operations manager John Griffin said: "The crew on the vessel did the right thing in raising the alarm when they knew they were in difficulty, and we would like to commend the crew of a nearby fishing which stayed on scene until the lifeboat arrived."

Mr Griffin reminded anyone planning a trip to sea this summer to respect the water. 

"Always carry a means of communication, as problems can occur at any time, and being prepared is key," he said. 

Always wear a lifejacket and let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. 

"Should you get into the difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard." 

Read More

Army disposal team examining suspect device in Cork suburb

More in this section

Army disposal team examining suspect device in Cork suburb Army disposal team examining suspect device in Cork suburb
'The people of Ukraine will never give in' - Plumber returns to Cork from the war 'The people of Ukraine will never give in' - Plumber returns to Cork from the war
Solicitors 'should withdraw labour' amid ongoing row over 'outdated' Tralee courthouse Solicitors 'should withdraw labour' amid ongoing row over 'outdated' Tralee courthouse
Place: YoughalOrganisation: RNLI
Two rescued from 18ft boat after engine failed off Cork coast

Gardaí seek assistance searching for missing Cork teen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices