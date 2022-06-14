Suspected old grenade discovered in Douglas

Gardaí and members of the defence forces have discovered an item thought to be an old grenade in Douglas, Co Cork.
In a statement to thegardaí say the object was found shortly before 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson from the Irish Defence Forces said an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to investigate the suspicious item found in Douglas.
On arrival, a cordon was established with members of an Garda Síochána and maintained for the duration of the operation. A device was identified and an investigation has been carried out.
Due to the area in question being subject to tidal conditions the army bomb disposal team will complete disposing of the item later this evening.
The spokesperson added should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform gardaí.