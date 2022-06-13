Skellig Michael closes to visitors due to a rockfall incident

Skellig Michael in Co Kerry has been closed by the Office of Public Works due to a rockfall incident that occurred on the island on Monday.
There were no casualties as a result of this rockfall event, however, the island, which featured in a number of movies, has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.
IMPORTANT: Sceilg Mhichíl will be closed to visitors until further notice due to a rockfall event. It will reopen after a full examination of the site and once it is deemed safe to do so. Read more: https://t.co/CoqnXqBhRt pic.twitter.com/m0n4L2FP1H— Office of Public Works (@opwireland) June 13, 2022
The site will be closed to visitors until further notice. The OPW has reassured the public that Skellig Michael will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.
The island opened on May 15 this year for visitors for the first time in two years.