Skellig Michael closes to visitors due to a rockfall incident

The site  which has featured in a number of 'Star Wars' films will remain closed to the public until further notice
Skellig Michael closes to visitors due to a rockfall incident

Skellig Michael, as seen from St Finian's Bay in Co Kerry. Picture: Darragh Kane

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 19:34
Caitlín Griffin

Skellig Michael in Co Kerry has been closed by the Office of Public Works due to a rockfall incident that occurred on the island on Monday.

There were no casualties as a result of this rockfall event, however, the island, which featured in a number of Star Wars movies, has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.

The site will be closed to visitors until further notice. The OPW has reassured the public that Skellig Michael will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.

The island opened on May 15 this year for visitors for the first time in two years.

Read More

New hope for Skellig tourism: Island reopens for the first time since 2019

More in this section

Response to hospital overcrowding 'extremely lacking' as 101 awaiting beds in UHL Response to hospital overcrowding 'extremely lacking' as 101 awaiting beds in UHL
Five climbers rescued from 'quite precarious' position on Carrauntoohil's Howling Ridge Five climbers rescued from 'quite precarious' position on Carrauntoohil's Howling Ridge
Developer to appeal after less than a third of Cork housing scheme given go-ahead Developer to appeal after less than a third of Cork housing scheme given go-ahead
travelTourismPlace: KerryOrganisation: OPW
<p>A CGI image of the proposed stage, showing the weather covering in place at Elizabeth Fort.</p>

Arts and cultural venue to be developed at Cork's Elizabeth Fort

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices