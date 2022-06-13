Arts and cultural venue to be developed at Cork's Elizabeth Fort

An outdoor arts and cultural venue is to be developed on the grounds of Cork’s historic Elizabeth Fort.

It follows a decision by city councillors during Monday's council meeting to approve Part 8 planning for the construction of a timber-framed stage on the 17th century fort’s parade square, and for significant upgrading of the square itself.

The stage, which will have removable weatherproofing, has been designed to be adaptable for theatre or cinema screenings.

A new fire escape will also be developed through a currently bricked-up exit to the perimeter fort walls exiting to Fort Street.

The stage will be weather-proofed to allow for outdoor events.

The project, which set out to develop the fort as an arts and cultural space without compromising its current use as a visitor attraction, was designed following the approval of a €250,000 grant request which was submitted by Cork City Council to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s "outdoor public space scheme" which was launched after the pandemic.

The fund was established to help local authorities to adapt, equip or otherwise improve outdoor public spaces for arts and culture events, as well as festivals, taking account of public health guidelines.

Its main aim was to support the recovery of the creative, cultural, entertainment and events sector but it was also intended to have benefits for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The scheme was advertised last March, and letters outlining the proposal were delivered to over 600 local residents and businesses.

Six submissions were received – three expressing support, two objecting and one neither for nor against.

Four submissions raised concerns about noise associated with live music and performance events at the fort, with three citing negative experiences of previous performances held there, while three raised concerns about lack of communications with and advance notice to local residents about previous events.

In response, the council said the conditions of planning will include a requirement that acoustic specialists should carry out a noise report before any future events to set out recommendations about noise limits, that communication with local residents will be a priority item in event planning, and that patrons will be required to vacate the premises no later than 11pm.

Independent Cllr Mick Finn, who welcomed the approval of planning, said the project on a sensitive site respects and protects its archaeological and heritage resource while at the same time reimagines it for a new use.

“It is a great mix of old and new on a historic site in the heart of the city,” he said.

Fellow Independent Cllr Kieran McCarthy described it as an important step towards fulfilling the fort’s potential.

“It is a regional heritage gem but investment in it to date has been piecemeal,” he said.

This adds an important dimension. We have to see it as more than just a fort built in 1601.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mary Rose Desmond described it as a “natural cultural amenity” and said the project represents good value for money while Green Party Cllr Colette Finn said the value of the arts came to the fore during the pandemic and the use of the outdoor space should help people reflect on the changes we need to make in the future.

The council will provide match funding of almost €28,000 to deliver electrical upgrade works which will allow for new power outlets around the fort, the retrofitting of seating to the existing stone upstands around the perimeter planting area, and the resurfacing of the fort’s main parade area.