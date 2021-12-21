Historic Cork fort to become venue for outdoor gigs and cinema screenings 

Plans for an outdoor arts and cultural venue at Cork’s historic Elizabeth Fort have been unveiled as the city takes another step on the road to living with Covid.

The ambitious proposal includes the adaptation and upgrading of the 17th-century fort’s parade square, and the construction of a weatherproof stage that can be adapted for stage shows or cinema screenings.

It follows the approval of a €250,000 grant application from Cork City Council for the project on Barrack St earlier this year. The council will provide match funding of almost €28,000 to deliver:

A timber-framed stage structure, with a removable waterproof covering;

Electrical upgrade works which will allow for new power outlets around the fort;

The retrofitting of seating to the existing stone upstands around the perimeter planting area, and improved planting;

The resurfacing of the fort’s main parade area, with the removal of existing concrete or tarmac to be replaced with self-binding golden grit.

An image of the proposed new outdoor arts and performance space that's planned to be developed within the grounds of Cork’s historic Elizabeth Fort.

Lighting solutions are being considered, and improvements are underway to one of the vacant buildings within the fort to provide green room facilities for artists.

City councillors were updated on the project on Monday night and were told that detailed work will start now to prepare a Part 8 planning application for public consultation, which is expected early in the new year. The work must be completed by next September.

The bulk of the funding for the project will come from the ‘outdoor public space scheme’ which was launched during the year by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The targeted public realm capital improvement programme was established to help fund local authorities to adapt, equip, or otherwise improve outdoor public spaces for arts and culture events, as well as festivals, taking account of public health guidelines.

Its main aim is to support the recovery of the creative, cultural, entertainment, and events sector but it’s also intended to have benefits for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Funding application approved

Last June, city councillors approved a funding application to the scheme to develop the facilities at Elizabeth Fort.

Members of the council’s strategic economic development strategic policy committee were told that the council’s proposal will not compromise the fort’s current use as a visitor attraction.

In a report to committee members, Fearghal Reidy, the council’s director of strategic and economic development, said the project was drafted in consultation with the arts and events sectors.

“Underpinning all the work is the need to ensure that all works are compatible with and protect the fort itself,” he said.

“Cork City Council archaeologist and conservation officers will be involved throughout the process and relevant works will be overseen on site by appropriately qualified and experienced building conservation professionals.”

Local independent Cllr Mick Finn welcomed the news.

“It will help to further maximise this fantastic asset for the people of Cork as well as the many tourists who visit it every year,” Mr Finn said.

Designs for a new stage that fits in with the historic elements of the fort is advanced and funding secured, so it’s an exciting time.

“The development of the fort, alongside the new council housing development and the removal of dereliction, will pave the way for the ongoing revival of one of Cork’s most famous and historic streets," he said.

"And if and when the event centre starts, this will be the go-to part of the historic old city.”

Elizabeth Fort, built on high ground outside the ancient city walls, overlooks the heart of the city, and is one of the most dramatically positioned fortifications in Ireland.

It is one of the oldest upstanding structures in the city and has been in continued and varied use for more than 400 years.

This fort now houses a public exhibition, accommodation for Visit Cork, and accommodation that's made available through the Landmark Trust.

It has been open to the public and free of charge since the city council took on its guardianship in 2015. Some 70,000 people visited the site in 2019.