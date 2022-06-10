Watch: Rebecca Saunders tells the story of her daughter Clarissa and the fight to take her home to the US

Earlier this month, Rebecca Saunders exhumed her daughter's body so she could take her home to the US.
Clarissa McCarthy was drowned by her father Martin, 50, who then took his own life, on Audley Cove, a beach below their home in West Cork in a tragic murder-suicide.
In a haze of shock and grief, Ms Saunders had allowed Clarissa to be buried in her father’s arms just days after the killing. But since the coffin closed she regretted that decision.
Just last week, after years of hoping and 14 months of active campaigning, Clarissa was exhumed and separated from her father.
Earlier this week, Ms Saunders sat down with Irish Examiner reporter Liz Dunphy to tell her story.