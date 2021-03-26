Clarissa: A life stolen

“After about 10 minutes I got worried that no one was coming home. I looked for a flashlight to check the fields to the east of the house and started looking in the cattle houses and the outhouse.”



Rebecca started contacting friends and family, asking had they seen Clarissa and Martin.



While standing outside the kitchen, incessantly calling his phone, she saw a light flashing in the nearby jeep. In it, she found his phone, which Martin always had on him, and some of his clothes.



“I remember getting in my car and driving down to the beach and up to the fields, saying ‘this isn’t happening, this isn’t happening.’



"When I got back to the house his sister and a bunch of friends arrived.



“All of them had lamps, and they went out into the fields looking for Martin and Clarissa.



“It felt as if this unbelievable nightmare was starting to play out.



“I wanted to ring the guards but I was told not to ring them yet.



“I finally rang Bantry Garda station because I couldn’t take it anymore.



“I always wonder if we had called the guards earlier could we have saved Clarissa? No one knows when Martin did what he did because the coldness of the day that it was, the temperature of the water is going to skew any accurate time of death.





Minutes after the guards arrived after 11pm, Martin’s suicide note was found, addressed to Rebecca, which told her that it was the final goodbye” and “by the time you read this letter, I and Clarissa will be in heaven”.



“What he said in the letter made it quite clear that he was going to murder Clarissa,” Rebecca said.



“Everything started shaking, my whole vision started shaking. The shock and the panic became so severe.



“I asked them if the coast guard was going to come.



“The Garda said that the coastguard would be called in the morning. I lost it. The night was a little bit misty and he said the weather wasn’t right. I said, ‘there’s no gale blowing, my child is missing somewhere, possibly in that beach, she’s in danger and you’re telling me I have to wait until morning?’”



Then, Schull Fire Brigade, and Goleen coastguard and inshore rescue came.



“I went to the beach and at this stage there was so much commotion. There were lights set up, the fire truck was there, boats in the water, there was so, so much going on.



"I remember going over to this little place on Audley cove where Clarissa had this little pile of rocks. There was one rock there that she loved, she called it her little ginger rock. I took it in my hand and squeezed it.







They took her into the ambulance and shut the doors. Then the doctor came out and told me that Clarissa was dead.





“We just watched the water. Not too long after that, there were three guys from the coastguard, they rushed down to the western side where the tide was coming up, and there she was,” Rebecca said, her voice breaking.



“She was face-down in the water and she still had her hat on.



“I remember trying to run to her,” Rebecca said through tears, “and my neighbour pulling me back, saying not to interfere while they tried to save her.



“He was just holding me back while they tried to give her CPR. They tried so many times.



“This ambulance showed up and paramedics rushed out and they ripped open her clothes and stuck a needle, I’m assuming of adrenaline, into her little leg.



“Everything was going fuzzy and I was beginning to faint.



“They took her into the ambulance and shut the doors. Then the doctor came out and told me that Clarissa was dead.



"I remember being allowed to go into the ambulance and seeing her little body there, I lay my head down on top of her and cried.



“She was pale and her eyes were bloodshot.



“Her lips were blue, her lips were very, very blue. There was sand on her skin.