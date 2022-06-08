More trains between Cork and Cobh a boost with 'phenomenal' amount of tourists visiting

Frequency on the Cork commuter rail network between the city, Cobh and Midleton is set to double within weeks, marking "the start of a decade of delivery" for the region, Iarnród Eireann has announced.

The extra train services will kick in from July 18 with a doubling in the number of weekday trains operating during daytime off-peak on both the Cork to Cobh and the Cork to Midleton lines from every 60 minutes each way to the current peak frequency of every 30 minutes.

With both services sharing the line between Glounthaune and the city’s Kent Station, it will mean a train every 15 minutes each way between 6.45am and 7.45pm for the people of Glounthaune and Little Island.

The doubling in train frequency was one of the key improvements for the city’s commuter rail network as outlined in Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy’s (CMATS).

Cobh Chamber president, Johanna Murphy, said the increased frequency on the Cobh line in particular could be a game-changer for both the city and the harbour town.

“The amount of tourists visiting Cobh on cruise ships at the moment is phenomenal, with up to 4,000 passengers on board some of the bigger vessels,” she said.

“These extra trains will give those visitors more flexibility to visit Cork city and for the people of Cobh, which has a population of around 15,000, it gives a sustainable and viable alternative to the car.”

However, she urged Iarnrórd Eireann to consider running trains later than the proposed 10.30pm last train to Cobh to give people who might like to socialise in the city more flexibility.

But first, Iarnród Éireann said it has to do some essential track and bridge works at several locations along the lines between Cork, Cobh and Midleton from July 2 to 17 which will require the closure of both lines. An hourly bus substitute service will operate during that time.

Opening up East Cork

The doubling in frequency on the Cobh and Midleton lines is being done with the approval and support of the National Transport Authority (NTA), whose chief executive, Anne Graham, welcomed the move.

“The doubling in off-peak frequency will make the commuter rail in Cork more useful for more people,” she said.

“It will make it easier to get around and open up this part of East Cork to greater numbers of locals and visitors alike.

“Improvement in the commuter rail offering was a key component in the CMATS strategy. While today’s announcement is just the beginning, it is a clear signal of intent on the part of NTA and Iarnród Éireann that delivering for the people of Cork by implementing the strategy, is now the priority.”

Iarnród Éireann chief executive, Jim Meade said, this marks the beginning of a decade of delivery for Cork.

Other commuter rail improvement proposals in CMATS, which aim to increase train frequency and capacity to build to 16m passenger journeys per annum, include:

a 62-kilometre high-frequency network between Midleton, Cobh and Mallow;

eight new commuter stations and enhancements to existing stations;

and 10kms of dual-track to Midleton and the eventual electrification of the Cork commuter network.

Iarnród Eireann also confirmed today that it plans to unveil details later this month of investment on a second track between Glounthaune and Midleton, and begin public consultation.

It also plans to install a new footbridge, and lifts for mobility-impaired customers, at Little Island station and install a new passenger information system in all stations on the Cobh and Midleton lines by the end of this year.