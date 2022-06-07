Waterford-Limerick train report should be released 'immediately' as study 'lacks vision'

The report claimed that even with increased speed and frequency, usage on the train would increase by less than 1%
The stations on the line stretching from Limerick to Waterford are Tipperary Town, Cahir, Clonmel, and Carrick-on-Suir. File picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 20:45
Eoghan Dalton

Calls have been made for the “immediate” release of a report claiming
usage of the Waterford-Limerick train would increase by less than 1% even with major improvements to the service.

Engineering firm Arup, which conducted the study as part of its work on the multimillion upgrade to the N24 linking Waterford and Limerick, told the Irish Examiner it won't be releasing the report until the current stage of public consultation is complete later this year.

But locals and TDs in Tipperary have said that the report should be released to allow its findings to be assessed. It examined improving rail services by removing changeovers on the trip between Limerick and Waterford and boosting frequency to an hourly service during peak periods. 

It also upped the speed from a maximum of 80km/h to 120km/h. The stations on the line stretching from Limerick to Waterford are Tipperary Town, Cahir, Clonmel, and Carrick-on-Suir. Arup attributed the minor increase partly to smaller population density for towns such as Tipperary Town and Cahir.

Con Trass, who runs The Apple Farm food producer business near Cahir, argued that the report's claim "doesn't seem creditable".

He said: "The difficulty here is the lack of vision and imagination, not the lack of population." Mr Trass, who is also a member of a local transport group, criticised the failure to release the full report.

"The current service is basically two a day and it's not satisfactory at all. It's fine if you're going shopping but the times aren't suitable for most potential users."

That stance was echoed by Jamie Driver, who runs the Bunker Cafe in Clonmel. 

He said: "If someone was telling me they were going to come to Clonmel from Limerick or somewhere in Tipp, I'd probably offer to go collect them before I'd let them get the train. 

But I do believe 'build it and they will come'. There's room to make it more inviting.

Mr Driver said the current service is "restricted and limited" due to timetabling issues and added that the Arup report should be released. 

"The company should be able to stand strongly over their findings so [they] should let us see it rather than wait," he said.

Tipperary TD Martin Browne said the full report should be published "immediately". He said at present it "pours cold water" over prospects for an improved rail service in Tipperary and appealed to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to release the report.

"The timetable as it currently stands does not suit people getting to work and does not suit students either. You could build a rail line that is the most expensive in the world but without a timetable that suits people's needs and demands, it is not going to be used to its full potential."

When contacted, a spokesperson for Mr Ryan indicated he supports the decision to hold off on releasing the report until quarter three of this year. They said route options are being finalised based on consultation with the public and affected landowners.

"The process also considered the impact on rail usage and full details will be included in the Route Options Selection Report, which will be published in September. This will be available on the project website and will contain all the supporting detail behind the analysis that has taken place," the spokesperson said.

Public TransportrailPlace: LimerickPlace: WaterfordPlace: N24
