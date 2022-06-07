Appeal for witnesses as woman 'repeatedly punched' in the face in Limerick city

A woman in her early 20s was hit in the face several times by a man on O'Connell Street
O'Connell Street. Picture: Google Maps

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 11:13
Caitlin Griffin and David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating the assault of a woman that took place in Limerick city.

A woman in her early 20s was hit in the face several times by a man on O'Connell Street on Sunday, May 29 at around 1.20am.

Gardaí say the victim had been out socialising with friends when she was approached by "a lone male" who "repeatedly punched her in the face.”

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Office from Henry Street station, said the victim was “brought to hospital and treated for a suspected broken nose and other facial injuries. O’Connell Street is busy at that time, Sunday morning, May 29, between 1.20am and 1.30am.” 

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or motorists with dash camera footage in the area at that time to contact them on 061-212400.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

