Calls for quayside barriers to be installed after woman's tragic death 

The death of a mother of two in Cork has sparked calls for permanent safety barriers to be erected on parts of the city’s docks.

Deputy Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald says it is time to review safety along the quays following the death of 45-year-old Douglas woman Gillian Daly.

The mother of two died after her car entered the river at Kennedy Quay shortly after she had parked there.

She had two young sons, Evan and Luke, in the car at the time, but they managed to scramble out and were pulled to safety by emergency crews with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being checked up and treated briefly at Cork University Hospital, the boys, aged 12 and 10, were returned to the care of their father.

The tragic event, which took place at 8.45pm last Friday, was witnessed by a number of onlookers who called for help.

The open docks area where the incident occurred does not have a barrier to prevent vehicles from entering the water.

“It has been a very sad and traumatic weekend for her family and friends,” Councillor Fitzgerald said.

I think it is time to review the safety surroundings of the quay. It is certainly something worth considering as it is a very open space.

“It is worth reviewing by gardaí, the emergency services, Cork City Council and the Port of Cork to make a recommendation on any action that needs to be taken in relation to the safety of our citizens.”

Ms Daly’s death, which is being described as a tragic incident, has come at a time when six other people lost their lives after being involved in road traffic collisions over the bank holiday weekend.

It bring to seven the total number of road deaths in Ireland since the current road safety campaign began, after a man in his 60s died in a single-vehicle collision in Dunmanway, Co Cork, on Thursday morning.