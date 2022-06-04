Drowning of Douglas woman in car being treated as tragic accident

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a woman who diedwhen her car entered the River Lee.

The woman, who was from Douglas, Co Cork, died after her car entered the river at Kennedy Quay in Cork city.

She had two young sons with her at the time, but they managed to scramble out of the car and were pulled to safety by emergency crews with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being checked up and treated briefly at Cork University Hospital, the boys - aged 12 and 10 - were returned to the care of their father.

The incident, which took place around 8.45pm, was witnessed by several onlookers who called for help.

Rescuers were quickly on the scene and after volunteers with Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CMPSAR) arrived, the location on the riverbed of the vehicle was located.

But by the time the 45-year-old was pulled from the car, she had sadly died.

It is understood that the incident is being treated as a tragic accident and inquiries are ongoing.

The woman’s sons are understood to be deeply traumatised by their experience and it could be some time before they are able to give a detailed account of what happened to the gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an incident where a vehicle entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, at approximately 8:45pm on Friday.

“Two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Following the arrival of a dive team with the Irish Naval Service, the body of a woman (40s) was later removed from the water.

“The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

“The results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time."

As well as the Naval Service, other emergency services involved in the rescue and recovery operation were the Coastguard 117 helicopter from Waterford.

In a Facebook post earlier today, CMPSAR said: “Volunteers were tasked late yesterday evening by Gardaí to assist in a multi-agency search and recovery operation in the Kennedy Quay area where it was reported that a vehicle had entered the water.

“We immediately raced to the scene to assist the gardaí, fire service and Crosshaven coast guard and we deployed our boat, our vehicles and sonar team to the scene.

“We pinpointed the exact location of the vehicle on the riverbed and the naval dive unit recovered a person from the vehicle and they also recovered the vehicle.

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”