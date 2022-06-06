Fundraiser for Tipperary footballer, 17, paralysed in freak accident

A young Tipperary footballer paralysed in a freak accident has been sent messages of support by former Ireland soccer greats as a major fundraiser kicks off to help him and his family.

Seventeen-year-old Corey Prendergast from Cashel was injured on May 10 while casually playing with his friends.

The transition year student suffered a severe spinal injury which has left him paralysed. He is currently in hospital.

His soccer club, Cashel Town FC, has rowed in behind his family and set up the Kick it for Corey GoFundMe campaign to help the Prendergasts.

The campaign has been supported by former Liverpool and Ireland international John Aldridge, who sent Corey best wishes in a video message and said he hopes to see him at Anfield in the future.

“You take care, mate, you’ll never walk alone. All the very best,” he added.

Former Manchester United and Ireland international John O’Shea shared details of the Kick it for Corey fundraiser in his Instagram stories.

Chairman of Cashel Town schoolboys and schoolgirls football club Jim O’Neill said Corey had been a member of the club for a number of years before moving to the youth team recently. He was the outgoing Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

He was also recognised and played with the adult junior team at the age of 16, because of his ability and talent.

Mr O’Neill said the community of Cashel was shocked by the news of Corey’s injury and was rallying around the family.

“He is a lovely, lovely lad. It is heartbreaking. We will be doing other fundraisers during the summer.”

Mr O’Neill said Corey’s dad, Ian, is still a player with the club.

Now, clubmates are hoping the community will support the fundraiser, which attracted close to €20,000 in the first three days.

The club wants to provide financial support to Corey, his parents Ian and Amanda, and his siblings to make any massive adjustments needed to support Corey on his road to recovery.

Mr O’Neill said the family are blown away by the support shown to the fundraiser already.

He said local businesses are willing to support future events to raise funds for the family.

The funds will be directed towards medical bills, and any changes required for their home and vehicle as a result of Corey’s accident.

The fundraiser can be accessed by searching 'Kick it for Corey' on GoFundMe.