Watch: Running with doctor who saved her 'emotional' for Olivia, left for dead during 2016 training

Olivia Keating said she "always knew" she was capable of completing the Cork City Marathon one day.
Watch: Running with doctor who saved her 'emotional' for Olivia, left for dead during 2016 training

Olivia Keating, Kinsale, who was a patient in CUH and missed the marathon in 2016, pictured with Dr Jason van der Velde who treated her in hospital and both of whom took part in the Cork City Marathon and Relay this year.

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 16:02
Neil Michael

Today is one of the best moments in the life of a woman who was left for dead in a ditch six years ago.

Olivia Keating ran the Cork City Marathon today alongside the emergency doctor who helped save her life in 2016.

She had been training to run the 2016 race when she was struck by a car and left for dead in a ditch near Ballinascarthy.

She and Dr Jason van der Velde, the consultant in emergency medicine who helped save her life, took part in the race to raise money for the West Cork Rapid Response. 

The funds will be used to train volunteer medics in groups like the civil defence and St John’s Ambulance.

After she crossed the line, Olivia told the Irish Examiner: “It was an emotional moment for me.

Olivia Keating was left for dead after she was knocked down by a car in 2016, needing to walk with an aid for years after. 
Olivia Keating was left for dead after she was knocked down by a car in 2016, needing to walk with an aid for years after. 

“To be able to take part was one thing but to be able to do it with the man who saved my life was just brilliant.

“It was so fantastic to finally cross the line and it was one of the best moments of my life," Ms Keating added.

“Taking part was part of my recovery, and although I will continue to train, the pressure is off me now finally.

“This is now a form of closure for me.” 

She set up a GoFundMe page for her marathon, to raise €10,000 for the West Cork Rapid Response charity, which Dr van der Velde helped found and now runs.

Read More

Midleton's Tim O'Donoghue takes gold at Cork City Marathon with new course record 

More in this section

Midleton's Tim O'Donoghue takes gold at Cork City Marathon with new course record  Midleton's Tim O'Donoghue takes gold at Cork City Marathon with new course record 
Everything you need to know about the Cork City Marathon Everything you need to know about the Cork City Marathon
Douglas woman who died after car entered River Lee named locally Douglas woman who died after car entered River Lee named locally
CorkHealth
<p>Gillian Daly, who died after a car entered the River Lee on Friday, June 3. Picture: RIP.ie </p>

Tributes paid to Cork mother who died after car entered River Lee in tragic accident

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices