Watch: Running with doctor who saved her 'emotional' for Olivia, left for dead during 2016 training

Today is one of the best moments in the life of a woman who was left for dead in a ditch six years ago.

Olivia Keating ran the Cork City Marathon today alongside the emergency doctor who helped save her life in 2016.

She had been training to run the 2016 race when she was struck by a car and left for dead in a ditch near Ballinascarthy.

This is Olivia Keating. She was knocked over by a car and left for dead in a ditch in 2016 while training for the ⁦@TheCorkMarathon⁩ . He is Dr Jason van der Velde, of the @WestCorkRR and he helped save her life. A shot while ago, they crossed the finishing line together. pic.twitter.com/Izd2iw6X7m — Neil Michael (@anewshack) June 5, 2022

She and Dr Jason van der Velde, the consultant in emergency medicine who helped save her life, took part in the race to raise money for the West Cork Rapid Response.

The funds will be used to train volunteer medics in groups like the civil defence and St John’s Ambulance.

After she crossed the line, Olivia told the Irish Examiner: “It was an emotional moment for me.

“To be able to take part was one thing but to be able to do it with the man who saved my life was just brilliant.

“It was so fantastic to finally cross the line and it was one of the best moments of my life," Ms Keating added.

“Taking part was part of my recovery, and although I will continue to train, the pressure is off me now finally.

“This is now a form of closure for me.”

She set up a GoFundMe page for her marathon, to raise €10,000 for the West Cork Rapid Response charity, which Dr van der Velde helped found and now runs.