Varied visitor restrictions in Cork hospitals causing major confusion

Visitor restrictions at Cork hospitals have no post-pandemic uniformity and are at such "sixes and sevens" they are causing major confusion for people who want to see patients.

The extent of the different protocols across hospitals became apparent when HSE officials were asked at their South Forum meeting about all visitor protocols in place throughout the region's hospitals by Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch.

She sought a comprehensive update on ‘Post-Covid-19 visiting policy’ and expressed surprise at anomalies contained in the report she received.

“There should no longer be this level of discrepancy in visiting hours," Ms Lynch said. “For instance, in CUH whilst visits are permitted Monday to Friday, they do have to be pre-arranged, whilst in Mallow General Hospital you're allowed one visitor per day without it being pre-arranged.”

Ms Lynch said she's concerned in some hospitals visiting is effectively restricted to close family and this could be having a detrimental effect on patients in terms of not being able to see their friends.

Gerry O’Dwyer, chief executive officer of the South/South-West Hospital Group said, while Covid-19 is still "a real concern" there's flexibility around visiting, but the potential risk to the patient has to be weighed up against the benefit of having visitors.

He said at CUH visiting is permitted from Monday to Friday, but all visits need to be pre-arranged with nurse managers on each ward. Other situations are dealt with on "a case-by-case basis" and "additional arrangements" are available on compassionate grounds.

Visitors must wear surgical facemasks at all times while in the hospital and all other hospitals in the group. At Mallow General Hospital one visitor is allowed per patient daily and they have to complete a questionnaire before they’re allowed admission.

Arrangements are in place there to allow for visits by relatives on compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, at Bantry General Hospital visits are only permissible as a norm from Monday to Friday, between 3pm and 4pm. The report provided to Ms Lynch stated, however, that the hospital has "open visiting for end-of-life care patients or on compassionate grounds".

The report stated at the South Infirmary/Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH): "Visitors have the (online) opportunity to book a visit via a microsite hosted by Yellow Schedule on the SIVUH internet page across the seven days of the week." Visitors also have the opportunity to schedule a one-hour visit twice daily within a restricted capacity "determined locally by case numbers".

In addition to elective planned visits, priority visiting is determined by individual patient needs throughout their care.

Bantry General Hospital has "open visiting for end-of-life care patients or on compassionate grounds". File Picture: Google

At Mercy University Hospital (MUH), visiting to wards is from 6pm to 8pm with only one visitor allowed per bed in multi-occupancy rooms. Outside of these hours, specific requests have to be made to the hospital.

ICU/Paediatrics and those patients at end-of-life will continue to have a compassionate flexible approach applied regarding visiting. The hospital stressed security staff will walk through all ward areas during visiting hours and particularly at end of visiting hours to ensure all visitors have left.

Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) has unrestricted visiting for partner/nominated support person only from 7am to 11pm daily.

At the Neonatal Unit, parents can both attend separately with unrestricted visiting times and at the High Dependency Unit there is unrestricted visiting. Again, additional arrangements are available on compassionate grounds.