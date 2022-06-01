Taskforce efforts to tackle UHL overcrowding 'hasn't borne fruit' as 98 wait on trolleys

Today's total is the highest number of patients without a bed at the beginning of June since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006
Taskforce efforts to tackle UHL overcrowding 'hasn't borne fruit' as 98 wait on trolleys

More beds are “urgently” required in UHL, according to INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty. File picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 18:11
Conor Capplis

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's announcement of a taskforce to tackle hospital overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick "hasn’t borne any fruit" with 98 patients on trolleys today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

More beds are “urgently” required in UHL, according to INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty. She said she is extremely concerned there has been no alleviation of the winter numbers as hospitals enter the summer months. 

Today's total is the highest number of patients without a bed at the beginning of June since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006. Many elective day procedures have been cancelled this week as the hospital struggles to cope with “unacceptable levels of overcrowding”, according to the INMO.

“Nurses and other healthcare staff cannot be expected to sustain this type of pressure all throughout the summer,” an INMO spokesperson said. “If the Government and HSE are serious about retaining those who already work in the health service, meaningful action must be taken to ensure safe care conditions for both patients and staff. 

No nurse wants to have to care for patients in sub-optimal conditions.

The union said the HSE Emergency Taskforce must reconvene and meet in Limerick alongside hospital representatives to “examine the situation there first-hand”.

The UL Hospitals Group apologised for the number on trolleys, adding: "In 2021, the ED at UHL saw a record 76,473 attendances, an increase of 17% on the previous year. In the first four months of this year, we have seen a further 26,548 ED attendances, an increase of another 20% on the corresponding period for 2021. 

"The number of over-75s attending our ED has risen by an even greater proportion. It is acknowledged by all parties that further additional bed capacity is required at UHL and we continue to progress the 96-bed block for UHL."

Across the country, 475 patients were waiting for beds on Wednesday morning, according to INMO Trolley Watch, which monitors hospital overcrowding.

In Cork, Cork University Hospital had 46 patients on trolleys while Mercy University Hospital has 17.

Read More

Plan to resolve Limerick hospital overcrowding expected 'over next two to three weeks'

More in this section

Fishing vessel sinks off Mizen Head following fire Fishing vessel sinks off Mizen Head following fire
Pictures: Port of Cork's donated art collection estimated to be worth €900k Pictures: Port of Cork's donated art collection estimated to be worth €900k
Limerick and Cork worst hit as 8,680 patients without a hospital bed in May Limerick and Cork worst hit as 8,680 patients without a hospital bed in May
Hospital overcrowdingPlace: University Hospital LimerickPlace: LimerickPerson: Stephen DonnellyOrganisation: Irish Nurses and Midwives OrganisationOrganisation: HSE
<p>The houses consist of a mix of two-, three- and four-bed, semi-detached, townhouse and terraced units. Picture: Net3D</p>

Development of nearly 300 homes in north Cork gets planning permission

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices