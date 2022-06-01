Port of Cork donation to Crawford Art Gallery valued at €90k

Semi-State company was able to obtain a credit against tax liability
Port of Cork donation to Crawford Art Gallery valued at €90k

The donation of art included Naval Steam Frigate Moored Off Queenstown, by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson.

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 11:18
Sean McCarthaigh

The donation by the Port of Cork of its art collection and historical pieces to the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork last year has been estimated to be worth almost €900,000.

Figures published by Revenue show that the tax authorities valued the donation of the company’s maritime artworks and other artefacts at €891,000.

The Port of Cork Company was able to avail of a tax break under the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 for parties that make donations of heritage items.

The legislation provides for the semi-State commercial company to obtain a credit against a tax liability.

As well as 17 paintings of the Port of Cork, the collection also included a ship’s register from the Cork Harbour Commissioners, which recorded the visit of Titanic to Cork in 1912 on its fateful maiden voyage.

The Port of Cork made the donation at a time when the building that historically housed the collection on Custom House Quay was earmarked for a major development, including the construction of a 34-storey tower which will include a five-star, 240-bedroom hotel.

Paddle Steamer Entering the Port of Cork, by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson, is already part of the museum's collection.
Paddle Steamer Entering the Port of Cork, by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson, is already part of the museum's collection.

A majority of the paintings in the collection are by the 19th century, Cobh-born, marine painter, George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson whose iconic Paddle Steamer Entering the Port of Cork already forms part of the Crawford’s collection.

The Port of Cork collection also contains extremely rare and historic artefacts including a silver Court of Admiralty Oar of Cork Harbour which dates from 1686.

The Crawford Art Gallery was also the beneficiary of State funding of €400,000 in 2020 which it has used to acquire artworks of contemporary Irish artists.

The gallery announced last year that it had acquired 225 works by 39 artists ranging from paintings, photographs, prints and drawings to sculptures, installations, digital film and sound works, textile and embroideries.

Last July, the Government confirmed a €29m investment in the redevelopment of the 200-year-old gallery on Emmet Place in Cork. 

The gallery, which attracts over 260,000 visitors per year, has a collection of over 3,000 works.

Read More

Cork In 50 Artworks, No 46: Naval Steam Frigate Moored Off Queenstown, by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson

More in this section

Cork hit-and-run victim is doing marathon with  doctor who saved her life  Cork hit-and-run victim is doing marathon with  doctor who saved her life 
Dementia patient who went missing from UHL 'could have been killed' - daughter Dementia patient who went missing from UHL 'could have been killed' - daughter
Groundbreaking UL study reveals impact of loneliness and stress on Covid vaccine response Groundbreaking UL study reveals impact of loneliness and stress on Covid vaccine response
#Cork In 50 Artworks
Port of Cork donation to Crawford Art Gallery valued at €90k

Limerick and Cork worst hit as 8,680 patients without a hospital bed in May

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices