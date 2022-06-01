Port of Cork donation to Crawford Art Gallery valued at €90k

The donation by the Port of Cork of its art collection and historical pieces to the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork last year has been estimated to be worth almost €900,000.

Figures published by Revenue show that the tax authorities valued the donation of the company’s maritime artworks and other artefacts at €891,000.

The Port of Cork Company was able to avail of a tax break under the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 for parties that make donations of heritage items.

The legislation provides for the semi-State commercial company to obtain a credit against a tax liability.

As well as 17 paintings of the Port of Cork, the collection also included a ship’s register from the Cork Harbour Commissioners, which recorded the visit of Titanic to Cork in 1912 on its fateful maiden voyage.

The Port of Cork made the donation at a time when the building that historically housed the collection on Custom House Quay was earmarked for a major development, including the construction of a 34-storey tower which will include a five-star, 240-bedroom hotel.

Paddle Steamer Entering the Port of Cork, by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson, is already part of the museum's collection.

A majority of the paintings in the collection are by the 19th century, Cobh-born, marine painter, George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson whose iconic Paddle Steamer Entering the Port of Cork already forms part of the Crawford’s collection.

The Port of Cork collection also contains extremely rare and historic artefacts including a silver Court of Admiralty Oar of Cork Harbour which dates from 1686.

The Crawford Art Gallery was also the beneficiary of State funding of €400,000 in 2020 which it has used to acquire artworks of contemporary Irish artists.

The gallery announced last year that it had acquired 225 works by 39 artists ranging from paintings, photographs, prints and drawings to sculptures, installations, digital film and sound works, textile and embroideries.

Last July, the Government confirmed a €29m investment in the redevelopment of the 200-year-old gallery on Emmet Place in Cork.

The gallery, which attracts over 260,000 visitors per year, has a collection of over 3,000 works.