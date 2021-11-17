Port of Cork donates  maritime art collection to Crawford Gallery 

The collection of the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork has been further boosted by the donation of maritime artworks and historical pieces from the Port of Cork Company. As well as significant paintings of the port and its surrounds through the ages, the donation also includes a Ship’s Register from the Cork Harbour Commissioners, recording the visit of the Titanic, and mentioning the Lusitania.

The Port of Cork organisation, which is currently housed in the city's Custom House, is expected to move to Ringaskiddy as part of the major development of facilities closer to the mouth of the harbour. Plans have already been approved for the creation of a 34-storey hotel – potentially Ireland's tallest building – at the site of the Custom House, albeit with conditions around the preservation of aspects of the original building.

Port of Cork Custom House building. Picture: Denis Minihane

Among the 17 maritime paintings making their way across the city to the Crawford are 11 works by Cobh artist George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson, whose iconic Paddle Steamer Entering the Port of Cork already forms part of the gallery's collection. A former ship's carpenter, the 19th Century resident of what was then Queenstown is renowned for providing insight into the ships of the era. The Crawford plans to exhibit the newly acquired pieces alongside other maritime pieces in its collection.

Also included in the Port of Cork donation are pieces by Mallow artist Henry Albert Hartland, famous for his watercolours and landscapes, skills he would have honed in the Crawford building during its early incarnation as Cork School of Art. Indeed, before it became associated with art, the Crawford building served as the city's Custom House before those functions transferred to the current Port of Cork premises.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at Port of Cork, also pointed out that it's not just the paintings that are significant in the donation.

"The collection contains a number of extremely rare and historically important items which would be highly unlikely to ever appear on the open market again – in particular the silver Court of Admiralty Oar of Cork Harbour dating to 1686, which is unique without comparison and therefore irreplaceable," said Mowlds.

These Admiralty Oars – the Cork one dates from 1686 - were a symbol of authority for British admiralty courts and were placed before the judge when the court was in session.

Seán Keating's painting of the Port of Cork will join his famous Men Of The South work at the Crawford.

Mary McCarthy, director of Crawford, said: “We are deeply grateful to The Port of Cork and excited to continue to tell relevant maritime stories across the centuries to our visitors. The Gallery can also offer unparalled opportunities to researchers and other institutions on Cork’s maritime history.”

The donation from the Port of Cork is the second major boost to the Crawford collection in recent times. In October 2020, the gallery received €400,000 of state funding, which it has been using to purchase artworks from contemporary Irish artists. A sum of €29m has also been earmarked by the Government for a major renovation of the Crawford building.

In thanking the Port of Cork for its donation, Catherine Martin - Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media – said: “This gift further augments the Crawford Art Gallery’s rich collection which has expanded in recent times, providing a wealth of maritime paintings for the public to enjoy.”