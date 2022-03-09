Crawford in Cork announces four-week closure as part of major renovation project 

The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork has announced it will temporarily close to the public for a four-week period later this month. From March 21 to April 21, the building will close for investigative works that are part of a major renovation of the building.
Crawford director Mary McCarthy said that by undertaking the investigative works now, it would help ensure less interruption when the project goes into its major construction phase in mid-2023.
The onsite investigations on the 18th century building will be carried out by Cork-based construction company PJ Hegarty and Sons, working with the Office of Public Works and the project’s design team, Grafton Architects. It is envisaged that a planning submission which will be made to Cork City Council in late 2022.
“We encourage visitors to visit us virtually for these four weeks, using our innovative virtual tours of current exhibitions and our extensive and regularly-updated online resources. We look forward to reopening and continuing with our vibrant onsite programmes,’ said McCarthy.
When the gallery does reopen in April, it will be hosting the Zurich Portrait Prize, and a full programme of exhibitions is planned up until next year’s major construction phase.
The €29m project has been described by Crawford Art Gallery chairwoman Rose McHugh as "a once-in-a-century opportunity to enhance the architectural and artistic life of our city and region".
The last major renovation at the Crawford was in 2000 when a 1,000 sq m exhibition space was added. The original building was erected in 1724, as Cork's Custom House, and it became a Government School of Design in 1850 and part of the South Kensington School system soon after. Blackrock-born brewer and philanthropist William Horatio Crawford funded a major expansion in 1884, and it became the Crawford School of Art until that educational facility moved to its current premises across the city in 1979.