Calls for extra garda presence after video of alleged teenage assault in Killarney

The Mayor of Killarney has called for increased garda presence in the town during the day in the wake of a group attack on a teenager which was videoed and posted online.

Gardaí are appealing for information into the assault which took place on Saturday, May 21 in the Chapel Lane area, just off the town’s main shopping area on New Street.

Video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media since, showing a group of what appears to be teenagers and young men attacking another young man.

Up to half dozen teenagers are involved, most have their backs turned or hoodies up.

Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney, said she was shocked that this occurred in “broad daylight”.

“While we cannot expect to have gardaí everywhere, we need more gardaí visible in Killarney during daylight hours,” Ms Moloney said.

She said was deeply shocked nobody came to the boy’s rescue, yet the violent scene was recorded and posted online.

It was evidence of growing violence across the country, the former senator believes.

A statement to the Irish Examiner revealed that on Saturday, May 21, gardaí responded to reports of a "disturbance involving a group of youths" in the New Street and Chapel Lane area shortly after 8.30pm.

"There was no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made at scene," it added.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

CCTV footage and the videos posted online are also reported to be under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 667 1160.