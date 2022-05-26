Calls for extra garda presence after video of alleged teenage assault in Killarney

No arrests have been made, though Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Calls for extra garda presence after video of alleged teenage assault in Killarney

A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 12:32
Anne Lucey and REBECCA LAFFAN

The Mayor of Killarney has called for increased garda presence in the town during the day in the wake of a group attack on a teenager which was videoed and posted online.

Gardaí are appealing for information into the assault which took place on Saturday, May 21 in the Chapel Lane area, just off the town’s main shopping area on New Street.

Video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media since, showing a group of what appears to be teenagers and young men attacking another young man.

Up to half dozen teenagers are involved, most have their backs turned or hoodies up.

Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney, said she was shocked that this occurred in “broad daylight”.

“While we cannot expect to have gardaí everywhere, we need more gardaí visible in Killarney during daylight hours,” Ms Moloney said.

She said was deeply shocked nobody came to the boy’s rescue, yet the violent scene was recorded and posted online.

It was evidence of growing violence across the country, the former senator believes.

A statement to the Irish Examiner revealed that on Saturday, May 21, gardaí responded to reports of a "disturbance involving a group of youths" in the New Street and Chapel Lane area shortly after 8.30pm. 

"There was no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made at scene," it added.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing." 

CCTV footage and the videos posted online are also reported to be under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 667 1160.

Read More

Way cleared for Graham Dwyer to pursue appeal against conviction for murder of Elaine O'Hara

More in this section

File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Stained bedsheets and fecal matter at 'dirty' centre for disabilities in Tipperary
Blarney pub badly damaged by fire as forensics determine cause Blarney pub badly damaged by fire as forensics determine cause
Stranded kayaker climbs up cliff face to safety at Old Head of Kinsale golf course Stranded kayaker climbs up cliff face to safety at Old Head of Kinsale golf course
Crime
Calls for extra garda presence after video of alleged teenage assault in Killarney

Elderly patients forced to wait an average of 29 hours in CUH A&E last month 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

  • 9
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices