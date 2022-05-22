East Cork town set to get another railway station

It looks almost certain that at least one more train station is to be developed in Carrigtwohill as part of a multi-million euro plan to upgrade the commuter rail service in the Cork region.

Iarnród Éireann plans to create a double track system from Glounthaune to Midleton, as it has from Glounthaune to Cobh and increase the frequency of services on the former.

It also has plans to create eight new railway stations along those tracks and the Cork-Limerick line, although it has yet to make their locations public.

At meeting of the county council’s Southern Division, Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey got unanimous support from colleagues when she said the local authority should write to the rail company and the National Transport Authority urging the opening of a new railway station (on the Midleton line) at the IDA business park in Carrigtwohill.

Ms Twomey, who lives in nearby Midleton, said a number of her constituents who work at the Carrigtwohill IDA estate had recently approached her looking for a station to be built there.

That site is to the western side of the town and considered too far away from the current station, which is to the north-eastern side, to make it feasible for all but the very fit to walk from.

Ms Twomey said as there is a "national push" to create more sustainable travel through additional public transport infrastructure, the creation of a new station directly serving the IDA site is a must.

“It (the site, which employs thousands) is quite far away from the current train stop. We’re trying to promote public transport. Opening one there would also make the line more profitable,” Ms Twomey said.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said a number of people living in his hometown of Cobh also worked there. He said such a station is needed to serve it and those coming from Cobh by car could switch to the train if it was built, changing at Glounthaune junction.

“It’s a very good motion. We’re moving in the right direction. If there was an extra stop at a high employment centre it would be of great benefit,” Green councillor Alan O’Connor said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O’Callaghan said it would also ease traffic congestion in Carrigtwohill, which could only be welcomed.

Assistant county council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan said senior local authority officials had been recently holding discussions with Iarnród Éireann officials and told Ms Twomey that they were already thinking along the lines she had suggested.