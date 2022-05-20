Aldi to use green electricity in €10m Carrigaline shop

Aldi is set to open a new €10m store in Carrigaline, Co Cork, in 2024. The store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof.
Four electric vehicle charging points and 12 bicycle rack stands will also be provided.
It follows the granting of planning permission by Cork County Council on Friday for a 1,315sq m shop in the town centre.
It will be developed just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is under construction, on land adjoining the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery, which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business.
Around 60 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 30 permanent roles created once the shop opens.
The shop is part of an ambitious vision for the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre, as outlined in a masterplan for the town, which includes a new public plaza for the local community, a café, almost 80 residential units, and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space.
The north and west of the proposed development will border the western relief road, which is expected to be completed later this year.