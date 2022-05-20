Aldi to use green electricity in €10m Carrigaline shop

The German retailer has been granted planning permission for a 1,300sq m shop in the town centre
Aldi to use green electricity in €10m Carrigaline shop

The proposed new Aldi store in Carrigaline.

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 17:00

Aldi is set to open a new €10m store in Carrigaline, Co Cork, in 2024. The store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. 

Four electric vehicle charging points and 12 bicycle rack stands will also be provided.

It follows the granting of planning permission by Cork County Council on Friday for a 1,315sq m shop in the town centre. 

It will be developed just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is under construction, on land adjoining the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery, which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business.

Around 60 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 30 permanent roles created once the shop opens. 

The shop is part of an ambitious vision for the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre, as outlined in a masterplan for the town, which includes a new public plaza for the local community, a café, almost 80 residential units, and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space. 

The north and west of the proposed development will border the western relief road, which is expected to be completed later this year. 

Read More

The Cork food company hitting more supermarket shelves

More in this section

Warning over Cannabis Owner of Munster shops selling cannabis-based products granted stay on prosecution
Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 26, last seen in Garrettstown Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 26, last seen in Garrettstown
Revealed: Record 95 blue flags awarded as Cork beach claims first in 30 years Revealed: Record 95 blue flags awarded as Cork beach claims first in 30 years
Aldi to use green electricity in €10m Carrigaline shop

High Court sets aside Kerry Council vote to elect members to board of partnership

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 13
  • 30
  • 40
  • 45
  • 47
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices