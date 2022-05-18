Cork GAA club raffling pair of Champions League final tickets and private jet travel to Paris

A GAA club in East Cork has scored two of the hottest tickets in world sport for a raffle to help boost its ground redevelopment project.

Thanks to a local self-made tech millionaire, Pearse Flynn, Russell Rovers, a Premier Junior club based in Shanagarry, is set to raffle a dream trip to the Champions League final in Paris the weekend after next to see Liverpool take on Real Madrid.

Anyone who enters the limited raffle will have a one in 400 chance of winning two tickets to the game on Saturday, May 28, along with flights to Paris on board a private plane, accommodation and transfers. The two tickets being raffled are part of Liverpool's 19,618 ticket allocation for the final.

Liverpool's last Champions League final appearance in 2019 saw Divock Origi score their second goal against Spurs to win the title at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

Champions League final tickets are like gold dust, with unprecedented demand being reported this year given Liverpool’s involvement. Tickets were selling online through official channels on Wednesday for up to €2,000.

Businessman Pearse Flynn, who made his fortune in telecoms and tech, owns shares in several Scottish football clubs and has recently set up a new marine survey venture in Cork, has donated the spectacular prize to his local GAA club to help it raise funds for a massive development of its grounds, which will include a new astro pitch, improved club facilities and a wider playing surface.

These two sides last met in the Champions League final in 2018 when Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scored the goal of the game as the Spanish side claimed their 13th title at the NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

The club’s chairman, Michael Mannion, said they were delighted to be able to run this unique fundraiser thanks to Mr Flynn and his company. “We have already had huge interest in the prize, and many people actually did not believe that it was real,” he said.

“But it very much is, and two lucky Liverpool fans will be able to travel to the biggest night in European soccer on a private plane, enjoy some amazing hospitality and return to East Cork to regale us all with the story.

“More importantly, this fundraiser will help us make a real inroad into the redevelopment of our club to support our current players, and those who come after us all.”

We've sold about half the tickets already and I'm confident that they'll be all sold within the next 24 hours.

Liverpool fans will also be interested in the other prizes on offer, including four tickets for a home Premier League game at Anfield next season, and two tickets for a Champions League group game at Anfield.

Green Rebel CEO, Kieran Ivers, said part of the company’s remit is to support local communities in a just transition to green energy across the island.

“We are delighted to support this project as it’s one that is so close to home. We wish Russell Rovers the best, and look forward to supporting them and other community projects into the future,” he said.

Tickets for the draw are on sale through a dedicated link, which can be accessed via the Russell Rovers Facebook page. Each entry costs €100, with a limit of 400 tickets on sale. Tickets can be bought online until 8.30pm on Monday, May 23.

All the terms and conditions are available on the club's Facebook page.