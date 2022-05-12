Jurgen Klopp: There’s a good chance Fabinho will be fit for Real Madrid clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic Fabinho will be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.
Jurgen Klopp: There’s a good chance Fabinho will be fit for Real Madrid clash
Fabinho could make the Champions League final, according to Jurgen Klopp (Adam Davy/PA)
Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 17:00
Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic Fabinho will be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

The Brazil midfielder was forced off with a hamstring problem in Tuesday’s win at Aston Villa which has ruled him out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea and their last two Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

However, Klopp is hopeful he will be able to call on Fabinho for the May 28 European showpiece in Paris.

“There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final,” said the Reds boss, who remains confident they can cope with his absence for the remainder of their domestic campaign.

“We have to. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens.

“It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you (don’t).

“We have a few players. Hendo came on (against Villa) and played incredible, he has played super games this season at (number) six, so that is not a problem.”

Fabinho was substituted during the Premier League match at Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

With Henderson nominated for the defensive midfield role he has performed occasionally this season it means Klopp is likely to rely on Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita to make up his three in the centre against Chelsea.

James Milner and Curtis Jones, who made his first start since early April at Villa Park, are Klopp’s back-up options and with one space now freed up in the matchday squad it could mean Harvey Elliott or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are brought back in having struggled to make the cut for Premier League matches in recent months.

More in this section

Sean Dyche file photo Sean Dyche surprised by the timing of his Burnley dismissal
TOPSHOT-FBL-ITA-CUP-JUVENTUS-INTER-FINAL Change in the air as Inter leave Juve empty-handed in spiky cup final
EA and Fifa partnership to end with popular video-game to go by new name next year Connection lost: Who will be biggest losers in split between FIFA and EA Sports?
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>A view of Dalymount Park. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Bohemians and Dublin City Council clarify Dalymount Park situation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up