'Best night of the tour in Ireland': Thousands gather for Ed Sheeran in Limerick

The streets around Thomond Park are no stranger to large crowds, however, this Thursday the usual red jerseys of Munster Rugby have been swapped for t-shirts with a certain red-headed singer on them as Limerick prepares to welcome Ed Sheeran.

Having previously claimed that Limerick will be “the best night of the tour in Ireland,” Ed is sure to get a warm reaction from his fans in the Treaty city.

The overcast sky failed to cast a shadow over the mounting excitement as thousands of fans marched, sang and danced up the Ennis Road towards the stadium. His songs can be heard from all corners on the walk there, played on either small speakers, or sung with aplomb by fans of all ages.

Nine-year-old Sara Enright and her mother, Leona, have travelled up from Killarney for what will be Sara’s first-ever concert.

“She is very excited,” Leona says. “We came down early to beat the crowds. I’m just hoping she won’t be too wrecked by the time the man himself gets on stage,” she adds.

Liz McQuan, who was there with her young son Connor, said she was excited for them to finally see Ed in person.

Joanne Jarins, Noami McCarthy, Stevie O'Donovan, Aoife Barron Caherconlish, all set for Ed Sheeran at Thomond Park. Picture Brendan Gleeson

Lauren Browne from Portlaoise is attending the gig after getting last-minute tickets from her friend. “There aren’t many better ways to spend a Thursday night,” she said. “I’m sure it will be great! Hopefully, the weather holds out,” she added.

Jordan O'Connor, from Galway, was ecstatic to be attending his first gig after lockdown.

"I just love his music. Have done for years. But I never thought I'd be seeing him in Thomond Park", Jordan said.

At 5pm on the dot, Ed himself arrived at Thomond Park with a Garda escort. A chorus of cheers and marriage proposals met the singer as he entered the stadium. Sheeran will not hit the stage for another couple of hours, where he will play his two-hour set.

And it’s not just Ed that people are excited to see. For many here in Limerick, Denise Chaila is nearly as much of an attraction.

A group of five girls pass by, holding large posters with Denise’s face on them.

The artist, who already has a mural in her honour at Arthurs Quay in the centre of the city, has played five shows with Ed Sheeran, in Dublin and Cork, ahead of her highly anticipated homecoming gig in Limerick.

Mary Conway, Jr and Sr with Alica Conway, Kellyann Conway and Margaret Cregan, Kilmallock, at Thomond Park, Limerick

Denise is expected to play a 30-minute set with songs such as CHAILA and 061, which is sure to get a reaction from the local crowd.

Those who want to see her will have to get in early, with Denise and her fellow rappers Murli and GodKnows kicking off the show at 6pm before handing the mic to Maisie Peters, a 21-year-old English singer-songwriter who Sheeran has signed to his own label.