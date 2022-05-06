Sanctuary Runners invite Ukrainian refugees to take part in Cork City Marathon

Sanctuary Runners has said Ukrainian refugees will be part of its team in the Cork City marathon on June 5.

The solidarity through sports initiative, which was recently acknowledged for its work at the UN in New York, hopes to bring together a team of hundreds for the annual race, including people fleeing war in Ukraine as well as asylum seekers and refugees from direct provision centres.

Sanctuary Runners has almost 6,000 participants across 29 groups across Ireland and last autumn also established groups in London.

Founder and chief executive Graham Clifford said including Ukrainian people in this year’s marathon was very important.

“The Cork City marathon has always been about the community and everyone within it,” he said.

“It’s so important that Ukrainian people in Ireland feel support and solidarity and we are delighted to work with Together Razem to include Ukrainians in this year’s event.”

Together Razem is a Cork-based migrant-led organisation providing support services to the Polish and eastern European migrants in Ireland, including Ukrainians.

Mr Clifford added: “I also think there’s something very powerful about having people from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Ethiopia, and elsewhere on this one large team alongside Ukrainians — all people who have had to flee conflict and oppression of one kind or another.

“The Sanctuary Runners aim to include all, no matter where you come from or what your legal status is.

“We’re asking anyone who has moved to Cork from another country for whatever reason to run or jog with us on June 5.”

Together Razem operations manager Voyteck Bialek said the group’s participation in the marathon was about showing solidarity with Ukrainian refugees.

It is about bringing people together — “all migrants, all refugees, and our hosts, the Irish people”, Mr Bialek said.

“We also want to give displaced people a sense of community spirit and to make them feel welcome within multicultural Irish

society and of course share a little bit of Irish craic.”

Cork marathon race director Adrienne Rodgers said organisers were happy to waive entry fees for any displaced Ukrainians wishing to take part.

“You can enter via the Sanctuary Runners or Together Razem, or get in touch with us directly in the marathon office at City Hall,” Ms Rodgers said.

“As a Cork City Council event, we’ve been proud supporters of the Sanctuary Runners from the start and we want to extend their ethos of solidarity, friendship, and respect to all Ukrainians.”

Together Razem will team up with The Sanctuary Runners for this years's Cork City Marathon.

Sanctuary Runners is still looking for people to run with them on June 5, especially to take part in a leg of the relay.

Willing participants can register to be part of a relay team with the Sanctuary Runners, as well as take part in a full or half marathon with the group, by logging onto CorkCityMarathon.ie.

All those running with the group will get a free Sanctuary Runner running shirt or singlet which will be provided to participants.

For more information got to Sanctuaryrunners.ie and together-razem.org.