Direct provision resident claims he was moved from Dublin to rural Cork against his wishes

A direct provision resident has said he was transferred from central Dublin to rural Cork, against his wishes.

Moreover, Rudolf Basson says the move was also against medical advice provided by his doctors.

Mr Basson, an asylum seeker from South Africa, was housed in direct provision at Balseskin Reception Centre in Dublin. Last month, he was transferred to Drishane Castle, Millstreet, Co Cork.

In a number of documents seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Basson is described by a psychotherapist as having complex PTSD, severe depression, and suicidal ideation due to his traumatic past in South Africa.

This medical professional expressed their view that Mr Basson should be allowed to relocate back to Dublin, where he has access to medical care and has an established support network, including relationships with medical professionals and a network of friends.

In a separate letter, a GP also asks that Mr Basson is accommodated in a location where he has access to adequate medical services, such as a psychotherapist.

Mr Basson told the Irish Examiner that he fears he may be hospitalised if he is got given adequate care.

Referred for psychiatric assessment

He was recently referred for psychiatric assessment in a hospital in Dublin.

He says that prior to claiming asylum in Ireland, he suffered a home invasion in South Africa where he was “almost killed, sexually assaulted, and tortured”.

Mr Basson says the move to Millstreet means he will be unable to attend the services he was provided in Dublin, and he is unable to receive the medical treatment for his PTSD in rural Cork.

In separate documents from International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), Mr Basson is confirmed to be considered a vulnerable person by the resident welfare team.

He also says that the transfer has left him socially isolated from his friends and the LGTBQ community in Dublin.

Mr Basson, who recently received a permit to work, says he has 15 years of experience in hospitality management — and while there are numerous jobs he could apply for in Dublin, he claims there are fewer in Millstreet.

A spokesperson for the Department of Equality said that IPAS is always available to deal with any complaints from residents and residents are encouraged to engage with IPAS if they are unhappy with any aspect of their accommodation.

“The Department does not comment on individual cases. However, where an independent medical examiner deems there are exceptional circumstances requiring a resident to be transferred, IPAS will facilitate that transfer,” the spokesperson added.