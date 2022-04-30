Popular Cork walkway to reopen by mid-summer after long delays

One of Cork's most popular walkways is set to reopen by the middle of the summer, after delays in completing works set back the original timeline.

It was originally envisaged that works near the old Blackrock Railway station near the Atlantic Pond, which has been blocked off to the public for the past year, would be completed by May.

Similar restrictions are in place around the opposite end of the Cork to Passage Railway Greenway at the Mahon side, where it remains blocked off to walkers and cyclists as works continue.

That intended May deadline will not now be met, Cork City Council confirmed.

Before the works began, those using the walkway could go from the Marina all the way through to Rochestown, or turn off for Blackrock Castle, but since the works began, diversions onto busy roads are in place.

Those hoping the works would soon be completed were dismayed in recent weeks to see changes to the electronic boards advertising the route's reopening dates.

Having originally said it would be a May reopening, that suddenly changed to June.

When asked by the Irish Examiner if the June deadline would be met, or if further delays would occur, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said the currently updated timeline is on course.

The engineer over the project has confirmed that they are on track for the main line to be fully open at the end of June/start of July," she said.

"They are currently working on railings, paving, landscaping, conservation works, and finishes."

Improvements to the greenway, when completed, will include the widening of the existing surfaced area from 3m to 5m from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Mahon, as well as creating what is described as an "environmental living corridor which will support pollinator populations, increase biodiversity and optimise the benefits for flora and fauna along the route".

A new access ramp from the greenway to the Marina, as well as improved access from the Blackrock Road by reinstating the footbridge, also form part of the plans.

A view of the greenway and the Blackrock Station platform near the Blackrock Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

A new point at Eden Access will be created with a ramp and refurbishment of the existing stone arch overbridge.

There will now be new public lighting along the full extent of the greenway, as well as CCTV.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill in a borrowed Rebel Wheeler wheelchair with Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, wheelchair users, and Cork City Council engineers highlight the severity of the flyover gradient on the walkway for wheelchair users. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Fine Gael city councillor Des Cahill, a regular user of the walkway along with thousands of others all year round, said that while people may be impatient to see it reopened, "it is better to wait so that it is done properly".

He added: "To be fair, there's been a huge amount of work done, and while there may be a level of frustration, people will see what has gone into it when it is reopened.

I think, personally, we underestimated what needed to be done, because it's definitely not from a lack of work that it's delayed.

"If it's opened by the time primary schools finish in June, then the public will be delighted to see what has been done, just in time for summer holidays."