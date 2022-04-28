Man, 20s, seriously injured in Kerry collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
Man, 20s, seriously injured in Kerry collision

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 20:14
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this Thursday following a collision in Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Kilcummin in the townland of Buddihans at approximately 4.10am. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene, and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who may have observed a gold-coloured Toyota Yaris travelling in Kilcummin and surrounding areas is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. 

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Kilcummin area in the early hours of this morning, between 4.00am and 4.50am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson. 

Read More

Tractor pulling trailer with three trucks onboard triggers another Jack Lynch Tunnel alert

More in this section

Tractor pulling trailer with three trucks onboard triggers another Jack Lynch Tunnel alert Tractor pulling trailer with three trucks onboard triggers another Jack Lynch Tunnel alert
Maureen O'Hara statue in Glengarriff does actress a 'disservice' Maureen O'Hara statue in Glengarriff does actress a 'disservice'
Firefighter stock Two Co Waterford fire stations face closure over pay issues, council warns
<p>The Bausch + Lomb facility in Waterford. </p>

Staff at Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford plant vote for strike action

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices