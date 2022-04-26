New rail lines planned in Limerick transport network overhaul

Limerick is set for an overhaul of its rail network under plans unveiled by the National Transport Authority (NTA), with a new route to Shannon proposed.

The revised draft Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS) was released on Tuesday.

It includes plans for additional stations at Moyross and Ballysimon, more frequent services on the Ennis and Ballybrophy line, and an upgrade of Colbert Station.

A detailed study, which will determine future investment in rail infrastructure and other commuter services in the Limerick area, will also take place.

This will evaluate what the future transport demands in the region will be, based on projected changes in population and economic activity, and will outline medium- to long-term options for investment in rail.

Both the improvement of existing infrastructure and new investments will be considered, including a new line to Shannon, bringing the Foynes and Mungret lines back into use, and adding future stations at appropriate locations.

This is the second round of public consultation for LSMATS, with the strategy first going out to public consultation when it was published by the NTA in 2020.

Aim of a radically improved bus network

According to the NTA, the overall aim of this project is to provide a radically improved bus network and develop major investments in walking and cycling infrastructure.

This would all be supported by investment in rail and road, says the NTA, which will contribute to its overall sustainable transport objectives.

This revised draft takes full account of the feedback that the NTA received on the first draft in late 2020 as well as changes to Government policy which have occurred since then.

It also takes into account ongoing developments in the NTA’s approach to strategic transport planning.

Among the main changes reflected in the revised draft are a new vision for transport in the Limerick-Shannon Metropolitan Area, a greater focus on sustainable land use planning, and specific transport measures to support Limerick regeneration.

New rail proposals, a rebalancing of investment priorities to favour sustainable transport, and additional cycling routes crossing the Shannon are also included in the new plans.

The NTA say the revised draft LSMATS is the outcome of several years of transport planning analysis using the most up-to-date data and assessment techniques.

Once this period of consultation is completed, submissions reviewed, and any necessary changes made to the report, the NTA intends to finalise the LSMATS It will do this by preparing an initial draft Limerick metropolitan bus network review.

The NTA will then begin work on other elements of the BusConnects Limerick plan, including swapping the bus fleet out for electric vehicles and developing bus lane infrastructure.

It will also continue the rollout of the Limerick cycle network plan while preparing the Shannon local transport plan, which will be led by Clare County Council.

Finally, working in association with Iarnród Éireann, it will develop an investment programme for rail.

The NTA has published the revised draft LSMATS for public consultation until Friday, June 10.

Members of the public are invited to consider the revised draft and provide feedback at nationaltransport.ie.